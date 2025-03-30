With reports going around that CBFC has asked the makers to release a fresh version of L2: Empuraan with 17 new cuts, Mohanlal has put out an apology for his fans "for the distress caused"

A still from L2:Empuraan

Listen to this article Mohanlal apologizes to fans for L2: Empuraan controversy, says, ‘responsibility lies with all of us behind the film’ x 00:00

Actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan has been facing backlash over its alleged portrayal of the 2002 Gujarat riots, which took place during Narendra Modi's tenure as the state’s Chief Minister. Now, with reports going around that CBFC has asked the makers to release a fresh version with 17 new cuts, Mohanlal has put out an apology for his fans "for the distress caused" and assured the audience that the required subject will be removed from the film.

Mohanlal apologises to fans for L2: Empuraan

In his post, Mohanlal, while apologizing to his fans, shared, "I have come to know that some of the political and social themes that have come into play in the film Empuraan, the second part of the Lucifer franchise, have caused great distress to many of my loved ones. As an artiste, it is my duty to ensure that none of my films harbors hatred towards any political movement, ideology, or sect."

He also shared that whatever has happened, "responsibility lies with all of us behind the film." He further continued and added, "The Empuraan team and I are deeply sorry for the distress caused to my loved ones, and with the realization that the responsibility lies with all of us behind the film, we have decided together to remove such subjects from the film."

17 new cuts for L2: Empuraan

According to a report by Manorama News, Prithviraj and the producers of the film decided to submit the edited version to the Censor Board following the backlash. Once the Central Board of Film Certification approves it, the new version will be available in cinema halls by next week. 17 cuts have been made to tone down the violence against women and the depiction of religious hatred regarding the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Scriptwriter dismisses controversy

According to the article published in the Organiser weekly, which the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) clarified is not its mouthpiece, the film—rather than focusing on "historic true events"—used the backdrop of the 2002 riots to push a divisive, anti-Hindu narrative that poses a serious threat to societal harmony.

Gopy, however, has dismissed the controversy, saying everyone had the right to interpret the film. "I will keep total silence on the controversy. Let them fight it out. Everyone has the right to interpret the film in their (own) way," he told PTI.

Meanwhile, Empuraan is shattering records at the box office. It also became the first Malayalam film to register a worldwide opening gross of Rs 80 crore. It was released in theatres on March 27.

