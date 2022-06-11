Prithviraj Sukumaran all set to direct and star in 'Tyson'

The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and it is touted to be an action-packed socio thriller

Prithviraj Sukumaran is all set to star in 'Tyson'. He will also direct the film, which is slated to go on floor in the last quarter of 2023.

'Tyson' is backed by Hombale productions which produced the KGF franchise.

