Prithviraj Sukumaran all set to direct and star in 'Tyson'

'Tyson' is backed by Hombale productions which produced the KGF franchise.
The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and it is touted to be an action-packed socio thriller.
Set against the backdrop of contemporary India, the movie marks the third collaboration between Prithviraj and Murali Gopy, following Empuraan, the sequel to the record-breaking Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer.
Announcing the news on social media pages, the actor by sharing a poster wrote, "#TYSONPresenting my 4th directorial, next after Empuraan - L2. With co creator Murali Gopy. This time with #HombaleFilms! Thank you #VijayKiragandur for the trust." The production house on Instagram page posted, Happy to announce our next venture #Tyson with @PrithviOfficial Get ready to be astonished by our brave defender. Time to unshackle the chains and resuscitate the system!"
'Tyson' will be released in 2024 and that too in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.
Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran to present '83' in Malayalam this Christmas in cinemas
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever