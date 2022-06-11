Breaking News
EC sided with BJP as it got our one vote invalidated, alleges Sanjay Raut after party candidate's defeat in Rajya Sabha polls
Mumbai: After 40 minutes of rainfall, Bhandup-Sonapur junction gets waterlogged
Rajya Sabha polls: BJP shocks Shiv Sena, wins three seats in Maharashtra
Mumbai Crime: Man touches woman commuter, tries to kiss her forcibly at Khar station; arrested
Mumbai: Byculla zoo set to get aquarium with two walk-through tunnels
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Prithviraj Sukumaran all set to direct and star in 'Tyson'

Prithviraj Sukumaran all set to direct and star in 'Tyson'

Updated on: 11 June,2022 12:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and it is touted to be an action-packed socio thriller

Prithviraj Sukumaran all set to direct and star in 'Tyson'

Picture courtesy/Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram account


Prithviraj Sukumaran is all set to star in 'Tyson'. He will also direct the film, which is slated to go on floor in the last quarter of 2023.

'Tyson' is backed by Hombale productions which produced the KGF franchise.




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi)


Show full article

Regional Cinema News Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK