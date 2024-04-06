Prithviraj's debut directorial 'Lucifer' and his recent acting project 'Aadujeevitham' has managed to impress the audience globally

Prithviraj in Aadujeevitham

Listen to this article Prithviraj Sukumaran becomes first actor-director to hit Rs 100 crore global success with ‘Lucifer’ and ‘Aadujeevitham x 00:00

Creating history with his big screen portrayals and cinematic brilliance, Pan India star Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently basking in the immense success of his latest masterpiece ‘Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)’. Going truly unstoppable, today, he has made history in South Indian cinema by becoming the first actor-director to achieve a record-breaking 100 crore worldwide success, with his directorial debut, ‘Lucifer,’ and his G.O.A.T. performance in ‘Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)’.

Interestingly, with his directorial debut ‘Lucifer’ in 2019 and his latest release as an actor ‘Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)’, Prithviraj Sukumaran has impressively entertained audiences and solidified his position as a multifaceted personality in the industry. Hailed as a masterclass in acting and filmmaking by his fans across social media, he is known to be a visionary in more ways than one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, his latest magnum opus ‘Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)’ has swiftly claimed the GCC record for the highest lifetime collections of any Malayalam film within just nine days of its release. Declared a blockbuster hit, it continues to dominate screens across over 1720 screens globally.

The movie is based on the novel 'Aadujeevitham', one of the most popular best sellers ever from the Malayalam literary world, which has been translated into 12 different languages, including those that are foreign. Penned by noted writer Benyamin it follows the true story of the life of a young man Najeeb, who in the early 90s migrates from the lush green shores of Kerala in search of the fortunes in a land abroad. He finds himself forced into slavery as a goatherd in Saudi Arabia.

Up next on the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ which releases on 10th April 2024.