Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and fronted by Mohanlal

The much anticipated L2:Empuraan hit the theatres today worldwide. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Mohanlal, the film is the successor of the blockbuster film Lucifer (2019). The film with a three-hour run time, concluded with the official announcement of the third part of the Lucifer franchise. The film has been titled 'L3: The Beginning'. The film as the post-credit scene has suggested, will be set in China.

Ab'raam Qureshi gets a new villain

In the post-climax of Empuraan, Mohanlal's character of Ab'raam Qureshi receives a call from an unknown man. The man on call threatens to disrupt Qureshi's life and claim the lives of his near and dear ones. He takes the life of his younger brother, Jatin Ramdas, right in front of his eyes. The film then proceeds to show the actor who will front as the villain of the next part.

American actor Rick Yune will be playing the main antagonist in third part of the Lucifer franchise.

Prithviraj on Empuraan being a stand alone film watching experience

Director and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has made it clear that his ‘L2: Empuraan’, the second instalment from his eagerly awaited ‘Lucifer’ franchise featuring Mohanlal in the lead, will also be a stand-alone film and that even if an individual who hasn’t watched the first part of the franchise watches the upcoming second part, they would still be able to completely understand the plot, story and narrative.

When asked if Empuraan can be enjoyed without watching Lucifer, Prithviraj said, “My writer Murali Gopy and I were very particular that this film should be able to exist as a stand-alone film as well. We have an intention to make the third part of this franchise also with the same quality. Even if you haven't watched the first part, you will completely understand the plot, story and narrative of the second part.”

However, the director pointed out that for those who had also watched the first part, some sequences and dialogues might have recall value.

“If someone claps in the theatre while you are watching the film, you might think, 'Why are they clapping for this dialogue?' It might be because they have recalled something from the first part but other than that this is a stand-alone film,” he said.

The director then went on to explain, “Even when we completed the first part, we finished it in such a way that the story was complete even if there is no second part. In the second part, I have taken a chance as a filmmaker. By the time the second part ends, you will feel that the story will be complete only when you watch the third part. What I am hoping for is that people who watch the second part and haven't watched the first part, should have a desire to go back and watch the first part. I hope that happens.”

Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan (L2E) is jointly being produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Lyca Productions and Sri Gokulam Movies. The film’s story has been penned by Murali Gopy and its music has been scored by Deepak Dev. The film has cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev and editing by Akhilesh Mohan.