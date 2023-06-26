Prithviraj Sukumaran meets with accident during shoot; to undergo surgery 

Prithviraj Sukumaran got injured while shooting for his film Vilayath Buddha. The doctors have advised him to take time off work for a while

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will undergo a keyhole surgery on his injured leg on Monday. Prithviraj suffered the injury while shooting a stunt scene on Sunday at Idukki for the film ‘Vilayath Buddha’.

After preliminary first aid, the actor was shifted to a premier hospital here and after examination the doctors decided to go forward with a keyhole surgery. The shooting for the film has been wound up and will resume once the actor returns from injury.

According to the doctors, it will take a while for Prithviraj to return as it might take a while for him to don the grease paint again.

On the work front, Prithviraj has a couple of interesting projects lined up. He will be seen in Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar' as the antagonist. Directed by Prashant Neel, the film also stars Shruti Haasan. The actor will also be seen as the antagonist in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Reportedly, he has alos been roped in for Dharma Productions film with Kajol and Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Back home, Prithviraj is looking forward to his film 'Aadujeevitham' which promises to be a path breaking film. The actor had released the trailer of the film after it was leaked online. The pan India actor who took to social media to share the trailer with his fans, wrote, " AADUJEEVITHAM Yes, it was unintentional. No, it wasn't meant to be 'leaked' online. But I guess by now most of you know that the AADUJEEVITHAM trailer, cut exclusively for the festival circuits is online. So here it is, The AADUJEEVITHAM, The GOAT LIFE (unfinished, work in progress) trailer meant exclusively for various festivals around the world. Hope you like what you see."

The storyline revolves around a Keralite migrant worker, Najeeb, who leaves his family and village in search of work. 'Aadujeevitham' translates to 'The goat life' and is based on a best-selling novel, with the same title, authored by Benyamin, and is based on real-life events.

He also has the much anticipated sequel of 'Lucifer' titled 'L2: Empuraan' with Mohanlal in the pipeline.

(With inputs from IANS)