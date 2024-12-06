The 32-year-old Revathi lost her life in a stampede at the Pushpa 2 premiere in Hyderabad. Her husband recalls details about events that occurred before her demise

L-Revathi and her family; R- Sandhya Theatres

Listen to this article Woman who lost life at 'Pushpa 2' premiere donated liver last year, reveals mourning husband x 00:00

In a tragic event, a 32-year-old woman lost her life in a stampede that happened at the premiere of Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2'. The screening was held in Hyderabad on the night of December 4, a day before its worldwide theatrical release. The crowd went out of control when film's leading actor arrived for the screening.

The victim identified as Revathi and her son Sritej were both trapped in the stampede. While the child is battling for his life in the hospital, Revathi could not be saved. For Revathi's 40-year-old husband Mogadampalli Bhaskar, his world came crashing as the city celebrated the release of 'Pushpa 2'. His son, who is now in the hospital became fan of Allu Arjun after watching 'Pushpa: The Rise' in 2021.

Man talks about his wife's last moments

Talking to Times of India, Bhaskar revealed that his wife gave him life after donating her part of her liver to him in 2023. Wednesday evening was supposed to be a special night for the family of four who had booked premiere night tickets for 'Pushpa 2' at Sandhya theatre. Sritej and his younger sister Sanvi were waiting to watch the film. When the stampede broke out, Revathi was with Sritej while Bhaskar had momentarily stepped out to drop Sanvi home after she became restless.

"I decided to drop Sanvi at my in-laws' home in the lane next to the theatre. By the time I returned, my wife and son weren't where I left them. When I called, Revathi said they were inside the theatre... That was the last I heard her voice," Bhasker said,

Bhaskar spent the night outside Gandhi Hospital mortuary while his son was in a hospital a few kilometers away suffering from "severe hypoxia and potential lung injury".

"I didn't get any updates about Revathi until 2.30am Thursday. That's when some cops broke the news to me, and my world crashed," he shared.

Case filed against Allu Arjun and others

A case was registered against actor Allu Arjun and others in connection with the death of a woman due to asphyxiation following a stampede at a film theatre in Hyderabad during the premiere show of the actor's latest film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The police registered the case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint by the deceased's family.

Makers of Pushpa 2 issue official statement

"We are extremely heartbroken by the tragic incident during last night's screening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the young child undergoing medical treatment. We are committed to standing by them and extending all possible support during this difficult time. With deep sorrow," wrote Mythri Movie Makers on X.