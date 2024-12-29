Pushpa 2 song Dum Hai To Rok Ke Bata featuring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil out now

Allu Arjun's captivating moves and Fahadh Faasil's commanding presence in the song Dum Hai To Rok Ke Bata have grabbed the attention of netizens

Amid the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the makers unveiled the track Dum Hai To Rok Ke Bata from the film on Saturday.

Allu Arjun's captivating moves and Fahadh Faasil's commanding presence in the song have grabbed the attention of netizens.The track features vocals by Javed Ali, Keerthi Sagathia, and Pooja AV, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

According to Mythri Movie Makers, the official production house of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the film has surpassed the Rs 1,500 crore mark in worldwide box office collections.

On the massive success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun expressed his heartfelt gratitude to fans at the "Thank You India" press meet. He said, "I have to say something about the box office number. The number you see is a reflection of the people's love. The numbers are temporary, but the love that is etched in your hearts will remain forever. Thank you for that love."

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

