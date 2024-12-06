Pushpa 2: The Rule - The price at which the film's tickets were set is much higher than that of films like Kalki 2898 AD and Devara, which is considered a major reason for the lower footfall.

Pushpa 2 has been breaking box office records

The much-awaited film Pushpa 2: The Rule was released on Thursday, December 5, and it created quite a buzz since its release. The movie has been roaring at the box office, and in the midst of all the good things about the film, many are calling out the premium ticket pricing. The movie's domestic gross has already touched about Rs 200 crore, and it has broken the record for day-one collections in the Hindi belt by a good margin. However, it is in the Telugu belt where the film is receiving severe backlash for its high pricing.

Ticket prices affected footfall in theatres

Generally, the second day of any grand film gets more numbers at the box office, but surprisingly, the numbers for Pushpa 2 by today’s noon are not as good as expected in Telugu states. The complaints are not about the story or the plot but, moreover, the exorbitant prices are playing a spoilsport in the film's business. The price at which the film's tickets were set is much higher than that of films like Kalki 2898 AD and Devara, which is considered a major reason for the lower footfall.

Makers slashed ticket prices

Now, as per a report in 123 Telugu, the makers have decided to reduce the prices of the tickets for Pushpa 2 in major centres. It is yet to be revealed if the makers are slashing prices in some centres or all regions.

The film, directed by Sukumar, stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead and was released worldwide on December 5. Despite the film releasing on a non-holiday weekday, it has created history at the box office by becoming the highest opener in Indian cinema. The film, originally made in Telugu, was dubbed into multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

About Pushpa 2 box office

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to share an update on the first day collections of Pushpa 2 in the Hindi language.

"'PUSHPA 2' IS WILDFIRE ... A BOXOFFICE MONSTER... #Pushpa2 is PHENOMENAL on its opening day [Thursday], setting new benchmarks at the #BO… Highest *opening day* ever [#Hindi].

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun-starrer has earned the highest opening for an Indian film at the worldwide box office, beating the record of SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR (223 crore gross). Pushpa 2 has earned Rs 282 crore.