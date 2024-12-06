Sarath Chandram has come out in support of Allu Arjun, stating that producer Bunny Vas visited the family of the woman who died in the stampede on the actor's behalf

Pushpa 2 was released on December 5

Listen to this article Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun offers financial aid to family of woman who died in stampede during actor’s theatre visit x 00:00

It was on Wednesday when a woman died in a stampede outside a theatre where Pushpa 2: The Rule star Allu Arjun went to watch the film. Later, a case was registered against actor Allu Arjun and others in connection with the death of the woman due to asphyxiation. After the event, many called out Arjun for not giving attention to the incident. Now, his head of content and digital, Sarath Chandram, has come out in support of Allu Arjun, stating that producer Bunny Vas visited the family on the actor's behalf.

ADVERTISEMENT

Allu Arjun’s team is ‘deeply committed to supporting the family’

In a post, Chandram shared that Bunny not only visited the family of the deceased but also ensured the required help for the child's treatment. In the post, he also stated that not every detail is shared on social media, but the team is committed to supporting the family.

He wrote on X, “Bunny Vas Garu visited the hospital, personally spoke to the doctors, and ensured that the necessary financial assistance for the child’s treatment was provided from our side. Not every update is shared on social media. The team is deeply committed to supporting the family in every possible way.”

What happened after Allu Arjun came to the theatre

Police said that no arrangements were made by the theatre management and no prior information was available about the arrival of the actor and other members of the film. After Allu Arjun reached the theatre along with his personal security, people tried to enter the cinema hall with him. "His personal security team started pushing the public, which further aggravated the situation as there was already a huge gathering at the theatre," they stated.

Makers of Pushpa 2 issue official statement

"We are extremely heartbroken by the tragic incident during last night's screening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the young child undergoing medical treatment. We are committed to standing by them and extending all possible support during this difficult time. With deep sorrow," wrote Mythri Movie Makers on X.

We are extremely heartbroken by the tragic incident during last night’s screening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the young child undergoing medical treatment.



We are committed to standing by them and extending all possible support during this difficult time.… — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) December 5, 2024

About Pushpa 2

The film, which continues the saga of Pushpa Raj’s rise amid a world of crime, is expected to dominate the box office, fueled by its strong performances, gripping action sequences, and massive fan base. With the hype surrounding the film reaching new heights, Pushpa 2: The Rule is already being hailed as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.