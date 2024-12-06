Allu Arjun dropped a video in which he was seen extending his condolences. He further mentioned that the entire Pushpa team is disheartened by the incident

In Pic: Allu Arjun

Two days after the tragedy where a woman lost her life due to a stampede outside a Hyderabad theatre during the Pushpa 2: The Rule preview screening, which was attended by Allu Arjun, the actor has reacted to the tragic incident. The actor dropped a video in which he was seen extending his condolences. He further mentioned that the entire Pushpa team is disheartened by the incident. He also stated that he will take care of the medical expenses. In the video, he shared that he wished to offer Rs 25 lacs just to help them. The actor also requested his fans to be careful whenever they visit a theatre.

Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally. While respecting their need for… pic.twitter.com/g3CSQftucz — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 6, 2024

Allu Arjun reacted to the tragic incident

The actor further attached the video with a heartfelt caption and wrote, “Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally. While respecting their need for space to grieve, I stand committed to extend every possible assistance to help them navigate through this challenging journey.”

FIR against Allu Arjun

It was on Wednesday when a woman died in a stampede outside a theatre where Pushpa 2: The Rule star Allu Arjun went to watch the film. Later, a case was registered against actor Allu Arjun and others in connection with the death of the woman due to asphyxiation. After the event, many called out Arjun for not giving attention to the incident. To defend him, his head of content and digital, Sarath Chandram, has come out in support of Allu Arjun, stating that producer Bunny Vas visited the family on the actor's behalf.

What happened after Allu Arjun came to the theatre

Police said that no arrangements were made by the theatre management and no prior information was available about the arrival of the actor and other members of the film. After Allu Arjun reached the theatre along with his personal security, people tried to enter the cinema hall with him. "His personal security team started pushing the public, which further aggravated the situation as there was already a huge gathering at the theatre," they stated.

About Pushpa 2

The film, which continues the saga of Pushpa Raj’s rise amid a world of crime, is expected to dominate the box office, fueled by its strong performances, gripping action sequences, and massive fan base. With the hype surrounding the film reaching new heights, Pushpa 2: The Rule is already being hailed as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.