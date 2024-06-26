Raashii Khanna would love to work with Prabhas because 'he's doing great work’

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 June,2024 01:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The actress said that she'd love to work with Prabhas. "He's doing great work. I loved the 'Kalki 2898 AD' trailer. Looking forward to it," she added

Raashii Khanna. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actress Raashii Khanna, who has completed a decade in the acting industry, has shared her Tollywood wishlist, expressing her desire to work with stars such as Prabhas and Mahesh Babu.


Talking about the actors she wants to collaborate with, Raashii said: "I really want to work with Mahesh Babu. I've said this a lot of times. I think we'd look great on screen." The actress said that she'd love to work with Prabhas. "He's doing great work. I loved the 'Kalki 2898 AD' trailer. Looking forward to it," she added.


Raashii made her acting debut in 2014 with the Telugu film 'Oohalu Gusagusalade', which she claimed was her first brush with fandom.


Directed by Srinivas Avasarala, the romantic drama also stars Naga Shaurya and is adapted from the French play 'Cyrano de Bergerac' by Edmond Rostand.

Currently, Raashii, who is affectionately called the Tamil “golden girl” by her fans, has a big lineup of films, including 'The Sabarmati Report' and 'Talakhon Mein Ek'. She also has a Telugu film, 'Telusu Kada', in the pipeline.

Talking about 'The Sabarmati Report', Raashii will be seen starring opposite actor Vikrant Massey for the first time. The drama thriller is inspired by true events that took place on the Sabarmati Express in 2002.

The film is slated for release on August 2. She was last seen in the comedy horror film 'Aranmanai 4' with actress Tamannaah Bhatia, directed by Sundar C.

The film also stars Ramachandra Raju, Santhosh Prathap, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, and Delhi Ganesh.

