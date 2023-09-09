Prasanna, who starred in both of Marimuthu’s directorials, Kannum Kannum and Pulivaal, also expressed his shock at the demise of Marimuthu

Rajinikanth. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Rajinikanth mourns the demise of ‘Jailer’ co-star Marimuthu x 00:00

Rajinikanth has paid a heartfelt tribute to actor G Marimuthu, who was seen with the superstar in ‘Jailer’. “Marimuth is a wonderful person. His death shocked me. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family,” Rajinikanth wrote on X.

Marimuthu passed away due to cardiac arrest on Friday morning. He was 57. Prasanna, who starred in both of Marimuthu’s directorials, Kannum Kannum and Pulivaal, also expressed his shock at the demise of Marimuthu.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Deeply shattered to know the passing away of director G Marimuthu. We did #KannumKannum and #Pulivaal together. We had a brothers like bond. We agreed to disagree on many. His life wasn’t easy at all. As an actor finally he was doing very well. He shud’ve been there for a while longer. Sad. Rip,” he posted.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh also paid condolences.

“So sad and shocked to hear about this. Condolences to the family,” she wrote on Instagram Story.

Marimuthu began his career as a filmmaker with ‘Kannum Kannum’ in 2008. Apart from directing films, he also played several interesting roles in Tamil films. He collaborated with lyricist Vairamuthu in the early stages of his career. In Tamil films, he also served as an assistant director.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever