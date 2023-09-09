Breaking News
Mumbai: These are city’s dirtiest wards
Maharashtra: The empty posts that are making state lose fight vs malnutrition
Mumbai: 26-year-old held in massive cyber fraud; mastermind at large
Mumbai: DRI makes historic seizure of betel nuts worth Rs 32cr
Mumbai: Three held for security breach at Yellow Gate

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Rajinikanth mourns the demise of Jailer co star Marimuthu

Rajinikanth mourns the demise of ‘Jailer’ co-star Marimuthu

Updated on: 09 September,2023 07:39 AM IST  |  Chennai
ANI |

Top

Prasanna, who starred in both of Marimuthu’s directorials, Kannum Kannum and Pulivaal, also expressed his shock at the demise of Marimuthu

Rajinikanth mourns the demise of ‘Jailer’ co-star Marimuthu

Rajinikanth. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Rajinikanth mourns the demise of ‘Jailer’ co-star Marimuthu
x
00:00

Rajinikanth has paid a heartfelt tribute to actor G Marimuthu, who was seen with the superstar in ‘Jailer’. “Marimuth is a wonderful person. His death shocked me. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family,” Rajinikanth wrote on X.


Marimuthu passed away due to cardiac arrest on Friday morning. He was 57. Prasanna, who starred in both of Marimuthu’s directorials, Kannum Kannum and Pulivaal, also expressed his shock at the demise of Marimuthu.


“Deeply shattered to know the passing away of director G Marimuthu. We did #KannumKannum and #Pulivaal together. We had a brothers like bond. We agreed to disagree on many. His life wasn’t easy at all. As an actor finally he was doing very well. He shud’ve been there for a while longer. Sad. Rip,” he posted.


Actor Rakul Preet Singh also paid condolences.

“So sad and shocked to hear about this. Condolences to the family,” she wrote on Instagram Story.

Marimuthu began his career as a filmmaker with ‘Kannum Kannum’ in 2008. Apart from directing films, he also played several interesting roles in Tamil films. He collaborated with lyricist Vairamuthu in the early stages of his career. In Tamil films, he also served as an assistant director. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

rajinikanth Regional Cinema News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment Buzz

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK