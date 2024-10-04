Thalaiva put out a long note thanking all his well-wishers, including PM Narendra Modi and his dear friend Amitabh Bachchan

In Pic: Rajinikanth

Listen to this article Rajinikanth pens a long note after hospital discharge, thanks Amitabh Bachchan and PM Modi for their concern x 00:00

Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital following swelling in his main blood vessel. Now, days after the surgery, the actor was discharged from the hospital today around 11 PM. Hours after being released, Thalaiva put out a long note thanking all his well-wishers, including PM Narendra Modi and his dear friend Amitabh Bachchan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajinikanth’s long note to fans and well-wishers

The actor took to his Twitter and penned a long note which translates to, “To all my political friends who wished me a speedy recovery, to all my film fraternity friends, to all my well-wishers, the press and media, my sincere thanks to you all. And to the fans who have made me, who keep me alive, and love me immeasurably, praying for my well-being. I express my sincere gratitude to you all.”

Rajinikanth’s thanking note to PM Narendra Modi & Big B

Rajinikanth also shared a tweet thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “My dear honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji… my heartfelt thanks to you for your care and concern regarding my health and checking on me personally.”

My dear honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji … my heartfelt thanks to you for your care and concern regarding my health and checking on me personally 🙏🏻 — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 4, 2024

Rajinikanth also put out a message for his close friend, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, and wrote, “Thank you @SrBachchan ji for your love and showing such warm concern towards me… truly touched.”

Thank you @SrBachchan ji for your love and showing such warm concern towards me …truly touched 🙏🏻 — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 4, 2024

Apollo Hospital shares Rajinikanth’s health update

ANI shared a press note from Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on X (formerly Twitter), which reads: “Mr. Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, on 30th September 2024. He had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (aorta), which was treated through a non-surgical, transcatheter method. Senior interventional cardiologist Dr. Sai Satish placed a stent in the aorta, completely sealing off the swelling (Endovascular Repair). We would like to inform his well-wishers and fans that the procedure went as planned. Mr. Rajinikanth is stable and doing well. He is expected to be discharged in two days.”

Rajinikanth’s Work Front

On the work front, Rajinikanth will be seen in Coolie. While details about Coolie are still under wraps, the makers have released a teaser that hints at an action-packed role for Rajinikanth, where he wields a belt made of gold watches to confront goons. The teaser, presented in monochrome with gold accents, has left fans intrigued.