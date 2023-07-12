Breaking News
Mumbai: Rainfall races ahead, but city lake levels lag
Like-and-earn scam: CA held for using client docs to open fake accounts
Road accidents: Rising in Navi Mumbai, Thane, falling in Mumbai
Maharashtra politics: Portfolios awaited, however, ministers get offices and homes
Mumbai: ‘Fake cop’ arrested for kidnapping, extortion
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Rajnikanth wraps up filming for Lal salaam daughter calls him pure magic

Rajnikanth wraps up filming for 'Lal salaam', daughter calls him 'pure magic'

Updated on: 12 July,2023 04:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Rajnikanth the mega superstar has officially wrapped up shooting for his cameo role as 'Moideen Bhai' in his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's directorial film, ‘Lal Salaam’

Rajnikanth wraps up filming for 'Lal salaam', daughter calls him 'pure magic'

Source/Twitter

Listen to this article
Rajnikanth wraps up filming for 'Lal salaam', daughter calls him 'pure magic'
x
00:00

Rajnikanth the mega superstar has officially wrapped up shooting for his cameo role as 'Moideen Bhai' in his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's directorial film, ‘Lal Salaam’. Aishwarya Rajinikanth, an Indian film director and playback singer known for her work in Tamil cinema and elder daughter of Rajinikanth, expressed her gratitude for the experience of working with her father on social media. In a heartwarming photo shared by Aishwarya on Instagram, Rajnikanth can be seen hugging his daughter and posing cheekily with a thumbs up sign. The cast, including Vishnu Vishal and Jeevitha, were also seen in the photo, sharing a bittersweet moment as Rajnikanth finished his shoot.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth (@aishwaryarajini)



 

Aishwarya took to her Instagram to post this heartwarming picture captioning it, "Making a movie with you is a miracle and you are pure magic appa.. #lalsalaam moideen bhai #anditsawrap for THE SUPERSTAR (sic.)"

Rajnikanth's fans and followers have been eagerly anticipating this film ever since the announcement, and in May, the first look for ‘Lal Salaam’ was released, introducing Rajnikanth's character as Moideen Bhai. However, the poster received backlash from some netizens who were disappointed with the quality. Despite this setback, fans were excited to see Rajnikanth's new look in the film. Rajnikanth also shared screen space with legendary cricketer Kapil Dhev and shot a few sequences together in Mumbai.

The film is produced by Lyca Productions and marks Aishwarya's return to direction after seven years. Vikranth and Vishnu Vishal are leading the cast. The renowned musician AR Rahman is composing the music for the film. Although a release date has yet to be announced, 'Lal Salaam' is slated for a 2023 release. With Rajnikanth's cameo wrapped up, fans are eagerly waiting for more news about the film.

Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK