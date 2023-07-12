Rajnikanth the mega superstar has officially wrapped up shooting for his cameo role as 'Moideen Bhai' in his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's directorial film, ‘Lal Salaam’

Rajnikanth the mega superstar has officially wrapped up shooting for his cameo role as 'Moideen Bhai' in his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's directorial film, ‘Lal Salaam’. Aishwarya Rajinikanth, an Indian film director and playback singer known for her work in Tamil cinema and elder daughter of Rajinikanth, expressed her gratitude for the experience of working with her father on social media. In a heartwarming photo shared by Aishwarya on Instagram, Rajnikanth can be seen hugging his daughter and posing cheekily with a thumbs up sign. The cast, including Vishnu Vishal and Jeevitha, were also seen in the photo, sharing a bittersweet moment as Rajnikanth finished his shoot.

Aishwarya took to her Instagram to post this heartwarming picture captioning it, "Making a movie with you is a miracle and you are pure magic appa.. #lalsalaam moideen bhai #anditsawrap for THE SUPERSTAR (sic.)"

Rajnikanth's fans and followers have been eagerly anticipating this film ever since the announcement, and in May, the first look for ‘Lal Salaam’ was released, introducing Rajnikanth's character as Moideen Bhai. However, the poster received backlash from some netizens who were disappointed with the quality. Despite this setback, fans were excited to see Rajnikanth's new look in the film. Rajnikanth also shared screen space with legendary cricketer Kapil Dhev and shot a few sequences together in Mumbai.

The film is produced by Lyca Productions and marks Aishwarya's return to direction after seven years. Vikranth and Vishnu Vishal are leading the cast. The renowned musician AR Rahman is composing the music for the film. Although a release date has yet to be announced, 'Lal Salaam' is slated for a 2023 release. With Rajnikanth's cameo wrapped up, fans are eagerly waiting for more news about the film.