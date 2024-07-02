In an AMA session on Instagram, Rakul Preet Singh gave an update about her next Telugu film. The actress said that she will soon be sharing an update

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh opens up about returning to Telugu cinema

Rakul Preet Singh who made her Hindi film debut with 'Yaariyan', is currently at the peak of her career with several projects lined up for release. But according to recent post, Singh might make her comeback with a Telugu film down South. The actress dropped a hint through an Instagram story that has got her fans excited about her upcoming venture.

In a recent AMA session, Rakul revealed she is reading Telugu scripts. Talking about the same, she said, "I really miss all my Telugu fans, and I really want to do Telugu film soon. I'm just waiting for the right script, maybe something that's exciting because I feel the part of me, which is the Telugu Ammai , is really missing Telugu now, so hopefully soon. I'm reading a couple of things, hopefully soon."

Rakul Preet Singh worked in the Telugu film ‘Venkatadri Express’ and the Tamil film ‘Thadaiyara Thaakka’, as well as other Tamil and Telugu films like ‘Loukyam’, ‘Pandaga Chesko’, ‘Sarrainodu’, 'Dhruva', and ‘Nannaku Prematho’. Rakul Preet Singh is a renowned name in the South Indian film industry and has marked her presence with her humongous success in films and her remarkable acting.

With a strong lineage in South Indian cinema, one of Bollywood's most admired actresses, Rakul Preet Singh, has an incredible slate of films, including the highly anticipated 'Indian 2', which stars the legendary Kamal Haasan. It is the sequel to the 1996 hit Tamil film 'Indian' which was called ‘Hindustani’ in its Hindi language. The recently released trailer of the film is high on action and will leave you stunned with its spectacular production value.

Hindustani 2 (Indian 2) is a testament to the power of collaboration, marking the first union of Shankar and Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander. The film's soundtrack has already garnered immense praise.

In an earlier statement, Rakul said, "It's a privilege to be working with such a remarkable filmmaker, who is a legend in himself. He's such an amazing director. The way he looks at characters, his vision, and the nuances he adds with his guidance on the set. I've learned so much from him while filming Indian 2. Truly an experience!"

Rakul's 'De De Pyaar De 2' has been a major project because of the original installment's success. Her next film, 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi', is slated to release after 'De De Pyaar De 2' and 'Indian 2'. It looks like a delightful ride. She also has 'Ameeri' scheduled, which is expected to be an intense drama.