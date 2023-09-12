Breaking News
Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela redefine royalty in ethnic outfits at a friend's wedding

Updated on: 12 September,2023 11:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela attended a friend's wedding in Paris recently

Global star Ram Charan and his charming wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, recently embarked on a glamorous journey to Paris to celebrate the wedding of their dear friend, Rosemin Madhavji. The power couple not only graced the grand event but also stole the show with their impeccable style and matching ensembles. 
Let's delve into the details of their Parisian escapade and their stunning fashion choices that left everyone in awe.


Ram Charan, known for his suave and charismatic presence, made quite the statement at the wedding. He was dressed in a breathtaking all-gold ensemble by Faraz Menon. The outfit exuded opulence and style, making him look dapper and dreamy. His choice of attire perfectly complimented the grandeur of the event and added a touch of regal charm to his persona.


Upasana, always an epitome of elegance, donned a rich brown Anarkali suit adorned with heavy and intricate gold work. The Anarkali suit accentuated her grace and style, showcasing her penchant for fashion with a touch of tradition.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela)

 

As they posed with their friends, it is clear that Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela's presence at Rosemin Madhavji's wedding in Paris was not just about attending a grand celebration- it was a fashion statement and a display of their enduring love. Their stunning matching ensembles turned heads, and their genuine moments with friends made it a heartwarming affair.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela welcomed a baby girl on June 20. They named her Klin Kaara Konidela. Sharing an announcement, the Konidela and Kamineni family explained the meaning of the name. The message read, "And the baby’s name is ‘Klin Kaara Konidela ’…Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranama Namam.. ‘Klin Kaara’ .. signifies a transformative purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening! All of us are sure the little one, the Little Princess will imbibe these qualities into her personality .. as she grows up..Enchanted!"

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

Workwise, Ram Charan will be seen in Shankar's Game Changer with Kiara Advani. He featured in a song in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It was titled Yentamma. Ram Charan's film, RRR, is making headlines for its win at the 69th National Award. 

