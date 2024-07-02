He added, "I am also extremely glad to be associating with @AAArtsOfficial and @AbhishekOfficl on this film. All the best to the Entire Team"

Ram Charan. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Ram Charan opens up about his next production 'The India House' x 00:00

Actor Ram Charan has come on board as producer for 'The India House'. On Monday, the team of 'The India House' organised a grand pooja ceremony at the Virupaksha Temple, Hampi. The film's lead actors Saiee Manjrekar and Nikhil Siddhartha were also present.

Happy to be associated with the film, Ram Charan took to X and wrote, "Super excited to be presenting #TheIndiaHouse - an Indian story for a global audience. I'm sure the film will appeal to everyone across the world."

ADVERTISEMENT

Super excited to be presenting #TheIndiaHouse - an Indian story for a global audience. I'm sure the film will appeal to everyone across the world.



I am also extremely glad to be associating with @AAArtsOfficial and @AbhishekOfficl on this film.



All the best to the Entire Team.… pic.twitter.com/SMGkPmHi9o — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) July 1, 2024

He added, "I am also extremely glad to be associating with @AAArtsOfficial and @AbhishekOfficl on this film. All the best to the Entire Team."

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of 'Game Changer', which also stars Kiara Advani.

The film's story revolves around an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who strives to combat corrupt politicians by advocating for fair elections to transform the way government works. Ram and Kiara previously worked together in Boyapati Srinu's 2019 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama. S Shankar has directed the film.

Additionally, Ram Charan will also be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in a yet-to-be-titled film.

The film was recently launched in Hyderabad with a puja ceremony. The Telugu film to be directed by Buchi Babu Sana, debuted with the National Award-winning Uppena, and will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead in the film, which also stars Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar. AR Rahman will compose the music for the film.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever