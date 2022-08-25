Breaking News
Ram Charan to resume shooting for much awaited 'RC 15'

Updated on: 25 August,2022 07:57 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
mid-day online correspondent |

The bond that Charan and his director, S Shankar share is evident from the shoot, the social media posts, and their on-set camaraderie

Ram Charan/ Instagram


Mega Power Star Ram Charan is a fine testament to an actor who is committed to his craft. The actor of the globally acclaimed, magnum opus film, RRR wasted no time post the release and drove straight headlong into the shoot of his next film, RC 15. 




The bond that Charan and his director, S Shankar share is evident from the shoot, the social media posts, and their on-set camaraderie. In fact, mega power Star even took to his social media to tweet, "Waiting to see you soon on our sets Sir.. and very excited to hear Indian 2 will resume soon.

"All the best!!"  as a response to director Shankar’s tweet. The tweet was in connection to the shoot of RC 15 as well as S Shankar's next film Indian 2, both of which are slated to be shot simultaneously in Vizag and Hyderabad. 

People are waiting eagerly for 'RC15' on screens.

ram charan Regional Cinema News Entertainment News

