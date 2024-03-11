Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela along with her grandfather launches Apollo Hospitals services in Ayodhya

With the inauguration of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the area has also seen massive development. Amid this, Upasana's family has launched hospital services in the town

Upasana Konidela with UP CM Yogi Adityanath (L) and her grandfather (R)

Apollo Healthcare Services, under the visionary leadership of Dr. Prathap C. Reddy and his granddaughter, Upasana Konidela, has inaugurated a state-of-the-art Emergency Care Center in Ayodhya. This initiative is a testament to Dr. Reddy’s commitment to healing, inspired by Sanatan Dharma, and aims to provide immediate and critical care to pilgrims visiting Ram Lala.

Upasana Konidela, Vice Chairperson of CSR at Apollo, has been instrumental in advancing the organization’s philanthropic efforts. Her dedication to transforming healthcare is evident in the establishment of this Emergency Care Center, which symbolizes the Reddy family’s service to the people of Ayodhya.

In a significant addition to this initiative, the Hindi version of ‘The Apollo Story’ was launched by the Honourable Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The book narrates the inspiring journey of Prathap C. Reddy in healthcare and highlights the family’s unwavering commitment to improving lives.

The Apollo team believes that the Emergency Care Center will not only meet the immediate health needs of the community but also stand as a beacon of hope. This effort aligns with Upasana’s vision and continues the legacy of excellence established by Prathap C. Reddy.

Through the inauguration of the Emergency Care Center in Ayodhya, Apollo Healthcare Services reinforces its dedication to making quality healthcare accessible to everyone, furthering its mission to make a meaningful impact on community well-being.

Meanwhile, Upasana and her actor-husband Ram Charan welcomed their first child last year. The couple who have been married for over a decade named their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela. Ahead of delivering her baby girl, in an interview with mid-day.com, Upasana spoke about motherhood and the legacy their child will carry. Upasana said, "I come from the legacy of healthcare and he comes from the legacy of entertainment. They have to respect the legacy and they don't have to be super successful, or follow in the same field, but they have to work hard for whatever they do."

She continued, "Nothing is going to come easy and that is a responsibility that they have to take. We were in the same position. Our parents worked hard to make sure that we live this kind of life, but they also taught us the values. So our children will also have to work hard in order to get what we give them and also respect it. We are going to instill values and that responsibility has to be on their shoulders. They have the freedom to do what they want but they need to know that they come with this kind of legacy which I am sure will make them into better human beings and will help develop their personalities as well."