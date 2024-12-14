Rana Daggubati turned 40 today. The actor who is a pan-India star got the sweetest and most wholesome wish from his wife Miheeka

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor Rana Daggubati turned a year older today. Marking his 40th birthday, his wife Miheeka Bajaj took to social media to pen a heartwarming note. In her birthday post, she described the kind of person that her husband is and called herself his biggest cheerleader and a silent spectator of his life.

Miheeka wishes Rana Daggubati

Miheeka dropped a series of pictures of Rana in different looks from different phases of his life. "The man with the ever-changing looks and personalities that go hand in hand. There isn’t a moment of dullness with you around. The constants in life have been entertainment and an unending supply of love. May you shine bright and dorn a lot of looks and personalities in the coming years," she wrote in her note.

Further praising Rana, Miheeka wrote, "This year as you turn 40 my only wish is for you to remain forever 14! It never ceases to amaze me how you’ve managed to maintain the vigour, excitement, thoughts and passion of a kid who’s just starting off on their journey. May you always be excited, inquisitive, passionate and ambitious."

"Forever your silent spectator and biggest cheerleader! Love you," she signed the note.

Miheeka and Rana tied the knot during the lockdown in August, 2022. The couple had a close-knit ceremony in the presence of their family and close friends. Rana has been very private about his personal life. It was only in May 2020 did he took to social media to talk about his relationship with Miheeka.

About Rana Daggubati's work front

On the work front, Rana Daggubati has commenced shooting for the second season of the series 'Rana Naidu'. Last month, streaming giant Netflix shared an update by giving a sneak peek into some BTS clips from the sets. The clip shows actors Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati and Arjun Rampal in gripping avatars.

Produced by Sunder Aaron and Locomotive Global, the series is created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Karan Anshuman, Suparn S. Varma and Abhay Chopra. The first season received appreciation globally and in India with audiences viewing characters, their conflicts, and the chaos that ensues when strong personalities from the seedy underbelly of power and celebrity clash with each other.

'Rana Naidu' marked the first collaboration of the 'Baahubali' actor Rana Daggubati with his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati. The first season was released in 2023.