Rana Daggubati announces new project '35', unveils poster

Updated on: 26 June,2024 06:22 AM IST  |  Hyderabad
ANI |

Top

Helmed by Nanda Kishore Emani, '35' explores the poignant tale of an eleven-year-old child who challenges the fundamentals of mathematics, finding profound life lessons through the teachings of his school dropout mother

Rana Daggubati. Pic/Yogen Shah

Following the success of cult classics such as 'C/O Kancharapalem', 'Gargi', 'Charlie 777', 'Pareshan', 'Krishna' and 'His Leela', actor Rana Daggubati is all set to present timeless film, titled '35'. On Tuesday, unveiled the poster and title.


Helmed by Nanda Kishore Emani, '35' explores the poignant tale of an eleven-year-old child who challenges the fundamentals of mathematics, finding profound life lessons through the teachings of his school dropout mother.


Taking to his X handle, Rana treated fans with this exciting news along with the film's poster.


Along with the poster, he wrote, "From the sacred land of Tirupathi. Bringing you a lovely narrative that will touch everyone's hearts Presenting 35 ~ Chinna Katha Kaadu Starring @i_nivethathomas@PriyadarshiPN@imvishwadev@gautamitadsIn cinemas from AUGUST 15th, 2024."

Known for his acumen for meaningful movies, Rana Daggubati said, "I was instantly drawn by this drama woven with conflict, love, and bonding between mother and her two strikingly different children. One who resists learning things, and considers maths as an illogical subject, and the other child who is smart and obedient yet torn by the conflict in the family."

Director Nanda Kishore Emani, known for his award-winning short film 'Savvadi', shared his excitement about the upcoming movie. He said, "I am thrilled to bring '35' to audiences, a story that delves into the essence of familial relationships and the complexities faced by children."

Set to premiere on August 15, 2024, '35' presented by Rana Daggubati and his team.

The film features star cast including Gauthami, Nivetha Thomas, Priyadarshi, and Viswadev, along with child artists Arun Dev and Abhay in captivating roles.

The music is composed by Vivek Sagar, while Niketh Bommi will serve as the cinematographer, promising stunning visuals that complement the narrative. The film is produced by Viswadev Rachakonda of Waltair Productions and Srujan Yarabolu of S original.

