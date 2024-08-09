Rana and Miheeka were married on August 8, 2020, in a traditional ceremony at Ramanaidu Studios during the Covid pandemic

Picture Courtesy/ Miheeka Daggubati's Instagram account

Listen to this article Rana Daggubati, wife Miheeka celebrate anniversary with adorable post x 00:00

Actor Rana Daggubati and his wife Miheeka Bajaj are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary on Thursday.

To mark the special occasion, his wife Miheeka took to her Instagram account to drop an adorable picture of the couple from one of their trips abroad.

Along with the picture, she wrote an emotional note. "Skipping along the road of life has never been more fun! Through the chaos and madness you're my stillness and happiness. Amongst a sea of change I'm so glad to be able to call you my constant. There isn't a love I have that is deeper than the one I have for you (sic)."

Rana and Miheeka were married on August 8, 2020, in a traditional ceremony at Ramanaidu Studios during the Covid pandemic.

On the work front, Rana Daggubati has commenced shooting for the second season of the series 'Rana Naidu'.

Last month, streaming giant Netflix shared an update by giving a sneak peek into some BTS clips from the sets.

The clip shows actors Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati and Arjun Rampal in gripping avatars.

Produced by Sunder Aaron and Locomotive Global, the series is created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Karan Anshuman, Suparn S. Varma and Abhay Chopra.

The first season received appreciation globally and in India with audiences viewing characters, their conflicts, and the chaos that ensues when strong personalities from the seedy underbelly of power and celebrity clash with each other.

'Rana Naidu' marked the first collaboration of the 'Baahubali' actor Rana Daggubati with his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati.

The first season was released in 2023.

