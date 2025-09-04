To celebrate the film’s launch, the team has invited fans to join as royal crowd members on set—a voluntary opportunity with limited slots, costumes provided, giving film enthusiasts a first-hand experience of shooting

After treating the audience with the striking first look of Mahesh Babu Presents, Venkatesh Maha’s Rao Bahadur, the makers unveiled the teaser, which guaranteed that it's one of the most unique and interesting upcoming projects. Showcasing Satya Dev in an incredible transformation, the teaser received rave reviews and got the audience intrigued. The teaser presented a unique story where the protagonist is possessed by a demon, and doubt is the biggest demon here. It establishes the film as a psychological drama rooted in mystical realism.

About the trailer

Now, unfolding a rare opportunity for the people, the team has invited the audience to be a part of this unique cinematic moment as a royal crowd.

The team of Rao Bahadur has created a special opportunity for the audience to experience the world of cinema through their film. Offering a volunteer opportunity for all, they have called for adult male and female participants to join as part of the crowd, who will be dressed in royal costumes provided on the set. This is truly an exciting chance for the general public to experience life on a film set.

A fun opportunity for fans

As the makers announced this exciting opportunity, they took to social media to share all the details. They also wrote the caption –

"Are you a film enthusiast?

Have you ever wondered how it feels on film sets?

Well, this is your chance.

Be on the sets of RaoBahadur and be a part of the grand crowd scenes.

This is a voluntary opportunity with limited slots. This is what the world would look like."

With powerhouse producers, a visionary filmmaker at the helm, and a leading man celebrated for fearless performances, Rao Bahadur is positioned as one of the most awaited Indian films of the coming years.

Presented by Superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s GMB Entertainment, Rao Bahadur is an upcoming film from acclaimed filmmaker Venkatesh Maha, known for delivering acclaimed works like C/o Kancharapalem and Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya. The film is produced by A+S Movies and SriChakraas Entertainments, two of Telugu cinema’s most successful banners. A+S Movies previously collaborated with GMB Entertainment on the hit Major, while SriChakraas Entertainments backed the critically acclaimed KA. The film is scheduled for release in Summer 2026.