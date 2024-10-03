Jani Master who was arrested last week in a sexual assault case has been granted interim bail to attend the National Awards ceremony in Delhi. He won for the song ‘Megham Karukkatha’ from the film ‘Thiruchitrambalam’

Popular film choreographer Jan Master has been granted interim bail by the Rangareddy District Court on Thursday. He was arrested last month after a junior female colleague accused him of raping her. The choreographer had sought bail to attend the National Film Awards function. The court granted him bail from October 6 to October 10.

Jani Master alias Sheik Jani Basha is set to receive the National Film Award for his choreography in the song ‘Megham Karukkatha’ from the film ‘Thiruchitrambalam’.

21-year-old female choreographer accuses Jani Master of rape

Last month, a female choreographer accused Jani Master of sexual assault. Cyberabad police had arrested him in Goa on September 19 and a court in Hyderabad remanded him to judicial custody for two weeks. The court on September 25 sent him to police custody for four days.

The victim, now 21, alleged that the choreographer first raped her in 2019. She told police that he sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. Police had initially booked him for rape, criminal intimidation, and assault, and had recorded the statement of the complainant. She was also sent for a medical examination.

The investigators have gathered all the details from her under the supervision of officials from the Bharosa Centre. She reportedly told police that she did not reveal anything so far as she was threatened by the accused.

The Raidurgam police of Cyberabad on September 15 booked a zero First Information Report (FIR) against Jani Master, whose real name is Sheik Jani Basha. Subsequently, the FIR was transferred to Narsingi Police Station, which registered a case and took up an investigation.

The complainant told police that she came in contact with the choreographer in 2017 and became an assistant to him in 2019. She alleged that Jani sexually assaulted her multiple times during their shoots in different cities, including Chennai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. Meanwhile, the victim has also approached the State Women’s Commission. Commission chairperson Sharada Nerella said the Commission would try its best to get justice for her. She said the Commission would also ask the film industry to constitute a high-level committee in the film industry to deal with sexual harassment cases as sought by the fraternity.