Kuberaa star Nagarjuna recently praised his co-star Rashmika Mandanna, calling her his favourite in the film. Rashmika responded to his compliment by penning a sweet and emotional note.

Nagarjuna and Rashmika

Nagarjuna, Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna's Kuberaa is finally out, and fans have been raving about the film. Praises have been pouring in, and the Kuberaa review so far seems to be on the positive side. It is the first time the three top actors have come together. While they were promoting their film ahead of launch, superstar Nagarjuna was all praise for his co-star Rashmika Mandanna for her performance in the film. Rashmika has now responded to the words of praise and encouragement. Meanwhile, now that the film is out, the viewers have also been lauding her performance in the film.

Nagarjuna praises Rashmika

Nagarjuna expressed his genuine admiration for the actress, saying, “My favourite in the film is her… when I saw the dubbing… my favourite is her!! She suited the role so well!” It didn't stop there; his son, Naga Chaitanya, also acknowledged Rashmika’s transformation in the film, noting how she has become the character. He noted, “She really transformed herself into the character. We’ve seen her in a variety of characters… she’s too good!”

This is everything I work for..

This just makes everything so worth it.🩷

Fills my heart with so much joy when I see my director and Nag sir who I adore and look up to so much- proud of me..🩷

Shekar sir and Nag sir -I hope to always have your blessings 🩷

Rashmika was deeply moved by the heartfelt words, and took to her X (formerly Twitter) to repost the video and shared her emotional reaction to it, saying, “This is everything I work for.. This just makes everything so worth it.🩷 Fills my heart with so much joy when I see my director and Nag sir who I adore and look up to so much- proud of me..🩷 Shekar sir and Nag sir - I hope to always have your blessings 🩷 Our film is releasing tomorrow, I wish the best for all of us!🩷”.

Audience praise Rashmika Mandanna

With Kuberaa out in theatres, the audiences everywhere are hailing Rashmika's stellar performance. A netizen wrote, "Rashmika = Emotion, Power & Grace 💥What a queen-level act in Kubera!", while another one noted, "If a hero calls her MADAM, movie is blockbuster 😊❤️"

#RashmikaMandanna #Kuberaa



Rashmika’s role is versatile, movie has a very good message.

Rashmika plays a key role bringing emotional depth and strategic complexity to the story

A third user wrote, "Yet another netizen wrote, 'Watched Kubera ✅ Pan-India No.1 Rashmika 🌟Magnificent Queen 👑" A user wrote, "Rashmika’s role is versatile, movie has a very good message. Rashmika plays a key role, bringing emotional depth and strategic complexity to the story"