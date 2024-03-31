Breaking News
Rashmika Mandanna dubs first time in Malayalam for The Girlfriend teaser director showers praise
Rashmika Mandanna dubs first time in Malayalam for ‘The Girlfriend’ teaser; director showers praise

Updated on: 31 March,2024 01:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Filmmaker Rahul Ravindran has heaped praise on actress Rashmika Mandanna for dubbing in five languages, including Malayalam

In Pic: Rashmika Mandanna

Listen to this article
Filmmaker Rahul Ravindran has heaped praise on actress Rashmika Mandanna for dubbing in five languages, including Malayalam, for the first time for the teaser of the upcoming film ‘The Girlfriend’.


Ravindran, who is known for his films like 'Chi La Sow' and 'Manmadhudu 2', took to X (formerly called Twitter), where he praised the actress and shared that she has dubbed in five languages just for the teaser.


The filmmaker wrote: “Rashmika has dubbed for the teaser in all five languages. She pulled off dubbing in Malayalam too! A language she’s not worked in yet. This won’t be the case with the film… but for the teaser all five languages."


The teaser of the film will be released on Rashmika's birthday on April 5.

In 2023, Ravindran made the announcement of 'The Girlfriend' as his next directorial project.

Ravindran had shared the poster and captioned it: “Here’s the announcement glimpse of my next directorial project. Very grateful to the universe to be starting another film. Cannot wait to start shooting with the bundle of positive energy that is @iamRashmika #TheGirlfriend.”

The film is touted to be a one-of-a-kind love story. The male lead is yet to be announced.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies.

