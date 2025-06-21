As Kuberaa hits screens, Rashmika Mandanna shared a heartfelt note, praising director Shekar Kammula and co-stars Dhanush and Nagarjuna for the inspiring journey

Picture Courtesy/Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram account

Listen to this article Rashmika Mandanna calls playing Sameera in Kuberaa her 'most beautiful chaos' x 00:00

As "Kuberaa" reached the audience on Friday, actress Rashmika Mandanna took some time off her busy schedule to reflect on this fulfilling journey.

Thrilled about being a part of Shekar Kammula's directorial, she wrote in her IG, "Kuberaa...Sameera from Kuberaa.. being directed by Shekar Kammula sir.. there’s just something about him that made me perform Sameera the way I did..His genuine love for the craft always overflows to his films and that’s the reason I wanted to work with him..And when I got the chance, I just went and fully surrendered to him.. So today everything that you watch of Sameera is all him.. @kammula.sekhar sir."

Revealing what it was like working with Dhanush, Rashmika added, "When you work with such amazing people, who are just such brilliant actors.. it’s a big big biggggg responsibility to be good yourself to elevate their performances.. And acting has a lot to do with how you react to the given situations also.. but when you have a brilliant actor like @dhanushkraja sir you have no other choice.. but to kill it when you share the screen with sir. I am so so grateful I got to play Sameera with Deva.."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Praising Nagarjuna, she penned, "Nag sir, words can never do justice to him as a performer or him as a person but I truly adore and admire him.. he is just the best.. his way of life is just.. the most special.. it is inspirational."

Showering love on team "Kuberaa" the 'Animal' actress went on to write, "The whole gang.. you know the direction department is loveeeee @nikethbommi I LOVEDDDDDD working with you guys ya.. so so damn fun you guys are. The camera department.. the actors.. all of them are so strong with their craft..I wish them all the bestest..the costume department...@kavyasriraam and gang.. the light department.. everyone man.. everyone played their parts so well.. I am so honoured..The production @jhanvinarang..so so happy for you and proud of you @asiansunielnarang sir.. I really feel so honoured..Thankyou god! Thankyou to the extended family (fans) Thankyou to all the audience.. Thankyou to everyone.."

Rashmika concluded the note by calling Sameera the most beautiful kind of chaos.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever