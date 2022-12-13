Real weight loss or camera angle? Sethupathi's selfie spurs social media debate

The star shared his smiling selfie in a white shirt on Facebook and, predictably, the picture has gone viral in a matter of a few hours. His fans have also commented that the new look augurs well for the actor, who has portrayed a range of characters who have all been memorable.Many fans of the actor commented that his makeover was an inspiration. Some even said that it was unbelievable.Sethupathi's fans on social media posted that he had responded to trolls who have been unkind to the actor for his weight. Others were quick to point out that there was no weight loss and that it was only the camera angle that did the trick.