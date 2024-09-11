Devara-Part 1 is a very special film for its primary cast- Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Jr NTR. At the trailer launch of the film, the actors spoke about the same

Still from Devara

Listen to this article Homecoming, new language, solo release: Reasons that make Devara special for Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Jr NTR x 00:00

The cinematic world is buzzing as 'Devara: Part 1' storms onto the scene, its electrifying trailer setting hearts racing and expectations soaring. Man of masses NTR Jr's epic action saga is a tidal wave of entertainment poised to sweep across screens worldwide. The film's music by Anirudh Ravichander featuring 'Dheere Dheere', 'Davudi' and the intense Fear track, has already hooked listeners nationwide, setting the stage for a chart-topping playlist that's sure to make waves. In a whirlwind of excitement, the film has shattered records, becoming the fastest Indian movie to sell over 35,000+ tickets in North America and 30,000+ tickets in the US alone and is raked in over an impressive $1M+ pre-sales before the trailer release. Amid all the chatter, the trailer launch on Tuesday evening in Mumbai unfolded in a dazzling spectacle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The star-studded event saw the attendance of man of masses NTR Jr, director of the film Koratala Siva and Indian cinema's iconic filmmaker Karan Johar, who along with AA Films acquired the rights for the film's North India theatrical distribution. However, among the most interesting thing spoken at the launch was what makes the film super special to the primary cast.

What makes Devara special for Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Jr NTR?

Saif Ali Khan:

This marks the actor's debut in Telugu cinema. For his very first film in the new language, he has also dubbed his own lines in Telugu.

Thrilled about his Telugu debut, Saif Ali Khan said, "I'm very excited. I remember my first shot, speaking Telugu and I had a bit of sweat running down my back. I felt nervous in a very different way. I mean we come from the same country, but sometimes are very different from one another and going down there was a very exciting experience. It was very kind of Taarak (NTR Jr) and (Koratala) Siva ji to want me in the movie because movies made in the South recently have been mind-blowing. To get a chance to act in a film like this - I felt like a newcomer. I'm very excited because I've spoken the language - it was a new language for me. I love the movie and I love what I've done in it also."

Talking about his character Bhaira, the actor said, "It was a very interesting character. There is a young version and an old version, crazy make-up. I would not call it an anti-hero but a straight antagonist. It is like a debut in a new kind of cinema, cutting-edge Indian cinema. So, it is great for me to be here."

Janhvi Kapoor:

Like Saif, this is Janhvi's first Telugu film as well but she called it her 'ghar wapsi (homecoming)'. For the unversed, Janhvi is the elder daughter of Sridevi who has extensively worked in south cinema. Sridevi's mother tongue was Telugu while her father was from Tamil Nadu. This connects Janhvi to Andhra Pradesh from her grandmother's side.

Speaking at the event, Janhvi, said, “Yeh mere debut film hai aur honestly aisa lag raha hai mere ghar wapsi bhi hai kyunki mere first Telugu film hai. This is very very very special. Thank you so much for showing up with so much enthusiasm. Even I also want to do every single film with Tarak sir. I had so much fun. I learned so much and everyone knows what a big fan I have always been and I think I have become bigger fan of him after having work with him.”

Jr NTR:

For Jr NTR, it is his first film after the global hit 'RRR' directed by SS Rajamouli. RRR was released in the year 2022. The actor will be seen on the big screen after 2 years. "I am nervous," he said at the trailer launch even as fans chanted 'Jai NTR' at the top of their voice expressing their support to the superstar.

The superstar continued, "Moreover, 'RRR' was with my co-actor Ram Charan but this is my solo release after six years so there is a lot of nervousness which is building but very happy to launch the trailer of 'Devara' in the city of Mumbai because the experience we had while promoting 'RRR' was just surreal. The acceptance of the North has shocked us all. I hope it's repeated with 'Devara'."

'Devara: Part 1' is set for release on September 27, 2024.