Actress Regina Cassandra who is awaiting the release of Tamil film 'Vidaamuyarchi' with Ajith said that Bollywood was earlier snooty towards south stars. But that has changed now

Regina Cassandra

Listen to this article Regina Cassandra says Bollywood was 'snooty' towards south stars: 'Now they need them for bigger audience' x 00:00

Regina Cassandra is eagerly awaiting for the release of her upcoming film 'Vidaamuyarchi' opposite Ajith Kumar. The film that was supposed to be released in theatres earlier this month was delayed due to undisclosed reasons. Now, the film is set to be released in theatres n February 6. While the actress has a rich career down south, in the past years she also made a mark for herself in the Hindi language. However, she said that Bollywood was 'snooty' towards south stars and that has now changed as they do not have a choice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regina on Bollywood welcoming South

In an interview with News18, while talking about how welcoming Bollywood is towards South stars, Regina shared, "Now, they don’t have a choice. Before… pretty snooty. If they knew that you were from the South."

She added, " I don’t know if it was because language was a barrier. But for me, it never was, so. And I don’t look like a South Indian. I don’t know if all of these things worked in my favour. But I think now it’s just become, like, they need people from the South, especially after the pandemic hit. They needed actors from the South for a bigger audience."

Regina has worked in the Hindi film 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' where she was paired opposite Sonam Kapoor. She was later seen in the web series 'Farzi', 'Rocket Boys', 'Shoorveer', and 'Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke'. She will next be seen in Section 108 with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and in the Sunny Deol starrer action drama Jaat directed by Gopichand Malineni.

Ragina Cassandra on working with Ajith

Meanwhile, Regina is looking forward to the release of 'Vidaamuyarchi' in which she plays a "fun-loving character who thrives on new experiences and challenges."

Talking about working with Ajith, the actress shared, "Ajith sir is a passionate person—whether it’s cinema, biking, or racing. When he talks about his journey, you realize he’s someone who has always pushed boundaries. He always says this one thing, especially about his racing now, “If not now, then when?" And that’s so nice, right? Because, you know, you see someone who’s done so much in their lives, but still wants to experiment with life and roles rather than sticking to a safe formula. Not many actors, especially male stars, take that risk. That’s something I truly admire. He is a workaholic. If he gives you a commitment, he sticks to it. It’s not about how important or not important you are in his life. I like that work ethic. I think he takes on too much, but that’s my personal opinion."