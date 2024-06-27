Vijayalakshmi shared a piece of fan art showing a group of people forming a chain to reach the top of a hill where a flag says 'D Boss'

Kannada actor Darshan

Listen to this article 'All celebrities stay calm': Kannada actor Darshan's wife appeals to fans after prison visit x 00:00

Kannada actor Darshan was arrested on June 11 in connection with an alleged murder case and has been in police custody since. Along with Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and others were also arrested for the alleged murder of a fan named Renukaswamy.

Kannada actor Darshan's wife appeals to fans after prison visit

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijayalakshmi darshan (@viji.darshan)

The Hindu reported that one of Darshan’s fans was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly threatening producer Umapathy over comments he made about the actor. The fan was released on bail after apologizing. On Wednesday, Darshan's wife, Vijayalakshmi Darshan, issued a statement asking fans to stay calm.

Vijayalakshmi shared a piece of fan art showing a group of people forming a chain to reach the top of a hill where a flag says 'D Boss'. Along with it, she wrote, “*Call for all our Celebrities* You all know how much Darshan loves you. It is sad that we are in this situation today and that we have to stay at a distance from him. I have spoken to him in detail about the situation outside and it has touched his heart. He has urged all his celebrities to stay calm and focus on doing good deeds and he is sure that he will be part of your prayers.”

She mentioned that she trusts the judicial system and believes that the truth will prevail, and added, “We have immense faith in the judicial system of our nation and am sure there will be brighter days ahead. I firmly believe that those attempting to harm Darshan through words/action during his absence, will be taken care of by Mother Chamundeshwari. Request your support in these hard times. Your being calm will be our biggest strength. This too shall pass. Truth will Triumph.”

Latest update on Renukaswamy murder case:

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who was arrested in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, admitted to giving Rs 30 lakh to another suspect, Pradosh, to get rid of the body and keep his name out of the incident, according to the police. They also said they found the money at Pradosh's house.

"Darshan, who is accused number 2 (A2) in the case, has in his voluntary statement to police said that he had given Rs 30 lakh to Pradosh (A14) to dispose of the body, and for the expenditure that would cost...for persons to carry out this task, and to ensure that his name doesn't come out anywhere," a police official said.

Seventeen people, including Darshan and his friend Pavithra Gowda, are accused in the murder case.