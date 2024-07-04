Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Sumalatha Ambareesh expresses shock over Kannada actor Darshans arrest says hes like a son

Sumalatha Ambareesh expresses shock over Kannada actor Darshan's arrest, says he's 'like a son'

Updated on: 04 July,2024 09:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

In a lengthy note written in Kannada, Sumalatha described her relationship with Darshan and expressed her shock at the recent events

Sumalatha Ambareesh expresses shock over Kannada actor Darshan's arrest, says he's 'like a son'

Sumalatha Ambareesh (Pic/PTI)

Sumalatha Ambareesh expresses shock over Kannada actor Darshan's arrest, says he's 'like a son'
Actor-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh shared her thoughts on Instagram about Darshan's arrest for the alleged murder of Renukaswamy. In a lengthy note written in Kannada, Sumalatha described her relationship with Darshan and expressed her shock at the recent events.


What Sumalatha has to say about the Renukaswamy murder case:


According to One India, Sumalatha started the note by offering condolences to Renukaswamy's family. She also mentioned that she was praying for his parents and wife, hoping that justice would be served.


In response to criticism for her silence since Darshan's arrest on June 11, Sumalatha wrote, “You do not understand the bond between my family and Darshan's family. I have known him for 25 years, even before he became a star. Beyond his stardom, Darshan is like a family member to me, like a son. He always referred to Ambareesh as his father and gave me a special place in his life. No mother likes to see her son in such a situation.”

“I know Darshan as a man with a loving and generous heart. His compassion for animals and willingness to help those in need testify to his character. I believe Darshan is not the type of person to commit such a crime,” she explained that she wouldn't comment further since the case is currently in court.

Darshan's family meets him in prison

Jailed Kannada superstar Darshan’s mother, brother, wife and son, who had not visited him till date, met him at the Central Prison of the Parappana Agrahara on the outskirts of Bengaluru city on Monday. Police sources confirmed that Darshan's mother Meena, brother Dinakar, wife Vijayalakshmi and son Vineesh visited him on Monday morning.

Both Darshan and his mother Meena turned emotional at the meeting and the actor’s brother consoled them both. However, the preferential treatment given to Darshan in terms of allowing visits of family members has stirred a row in Karnataka.

Significantly, Darshan’s family had not visited him while he was in police custody and after he was shifted to the prison also.

Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others have been arrested on charges of murdering 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga, whose wife is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

(With inputs from IANS)

