×
Breaking News
Mumbai: When clock strikes 7, it is party time for hawkers at Bandra
Mumbai local train update: No jumbo block on Western Railway suburban section on November 20
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Mumbai Crime: Father slits 6-year-old son’s throat after fight with wife
Aaditya slams Maha CM over BMC's functioning, scrapping of road tenders
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > REVEALED What Kamal Hasan told Rishab Shetty about Kantaras storytelling

REVEALED: What Kamal Hasan told Rishab Shetty about Kantara’s storytelling

Updated on: 19 November,2022 03:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Kamal Haasan saw the film yesterday

REVEALED: What Kamal Hasan told Rishab Shetty about Kantara’s storytelling

Pic Courtesy: PR


After megastars like Rajnikanth heaped praises for the film, Kamal Haasan too has come ahead to applaud the film. The star saw the film Kantara yesterday and has highly appreciated the film. He found the film to be really appealing that the he called Rishab Shetty and said that this kind of storytelling is very inspiring.


Also Read: Chhello Show: India's official entry to Oscars, to release on December 2 in US



Kantara’s storyline has been spreading like a wildfire and the audience around all quarters are appreciating it. The movie has completed 50 days and is still running in 1000+ screens globally.


Also Read: KV Vijayendra Prasad: We have cracked sequel’s premise

The film has completed 50 days in Australia, the UK, Canada, UAE, and the USA as well. In India, the movie is still being played across 900+ screens. This shows the strength and the character of the movie which defied all the odds amidst all the big releases from Bollywood and Hollywood.

Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
kantara rajinikanth kamal haasan rishab shetty Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates Regional News Updates

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK