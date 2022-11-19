REVEALED: What Kamal Hasan told Rishab Shetty about Kantara’s storytelling

Kamal Haasan saw the film yesterday
Pic Courtesy: PR
After megastars like Rajnikanth heaped praises for the film, Kamal Haasan too has come ahead to applaud the film. The star saw the film Kantara yesterday and has highly appreciated the film. He found the film to be really appealing that the he called Rishab Shetty and said that this kind of storytelling is very inspiring.
Kantara’s storyline has been spreading like a wildfire and the audience around all quarters are appreciating it. The movie has completed 50 days and is still running in 1000+ screens globally.
The film has completed 50 days in Australia, the UK, Canada, UAE, and the USA as well. In India, the movie is still being played across 900+ screens. This shows the strength and the character of the movie which defied all the odds amidst all the big releases from Bollywood and Hollywood.