RRR gets re-released in US and Canada

RRR

Men of the masses NTR Jr and Ram Charan, have paved the way to worldwide domination. Their latest film RRR has now gone down in history as one of the rarest films to get a re-release in the US, Canada and other locations. This is an unprecedented feat for a film that's already available on streaming platforms.

The success of NTR Jr and Ram Charan's, 'RRR' has attracted unanimous appreciation from the biggest stars of Indian cinema, the audience and the critics.

The first screening of the film happened after a special encorRRRe screening event on the 1st June followed by a sold-out show in Los Angeles.

