Salaar Poster, Source/Instagram

Prashanth Neel’s upcoming directorial venture Salaar, starring Prabhas, is set to surpass the scale and action of his previous blockbuster KGF. With ‘KGF’ Prashant revolutionised the cinematic experience by presenting a larger than life story on the silver screen, showcasing elements that had never been seen before. Now, with ‘Salaar’ the director is poised to push the boundaries even further, offering audiences a grand and massive spectacle that goes beyond even what KGF had to offer.

Unveiling exclusive insights into the film’s production, an industry source revealed, "Salaar is going to be bigger than KGF in terms of scale and action. As Prashanth Neel's ambitious project, it was after the success of KGF that he got the confidence to make this film even more grand and massive.”

This has certainly piqued our excitement to witness Hombale Films Salaar on the big screen. Moreover, it would be even more interesting to see the biggest action director Prashanth Neel and the biggest superstar Prabhas coming together for the first time for such a mega canvas film.

Hombale Films, Salaar will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theatres on 28 September 2023.