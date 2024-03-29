Breaking News
Samantha on challenges of shooting ‘Citadel-Honey Bunny’: My strength fell by 50 pc

Updated on: 29 March,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The actress said she was at her weakest while she was training and that her strength fell by 50 per cent

Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Pic/Yogen shah

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has talked about working on 'Citadel: Honey Bunny’, an Indian adaptation of American series 'Citadel'.


The actress said she was at her weakest while she was training and that her strength fell by 50 per cent.


"I was at my weakest while training for 'Citadel'. Additionally, I had to maintain a calorie deficit because I was trying to give my body enough time to heal."


"My strength fell by 50 per cent. It was a long process and it was quite difficult," said Samantha, who took a year's break as she was diagnosed with the auto-immune disease Myositis.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is created by Raj & DK. It also stars Sikandar Kher, Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem and Emma Canning.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

