Samantha on challenges of shooting ‘Citadel-Honey Bunny’: My strength fell by 50 pc

Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Pic/Yogen shah

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has talked about working on 'Citadel: Honey Bunny’, an Indian adaptation of American series 'Citadel'.

The actress said she was at her weakest while she was training and that her strength fell by 50 per cent.

"I was at my weakest while training for 'Citadel'. Additionally, I had to maintain a calorie deficit because I was trying to give my body enough time to heal."

"My strength fell by 50 per cent. It was a long process and it was quite difficult," said Samantha, who took a year's break as she was diagnosed with the auto-immune disease Myositis.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is created by Raj & DK. It also stars Sikandar Kher, Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem and Emma Canning.

