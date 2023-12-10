Breaking News
Samantha Ruth Prabhu announces her new production house Tralala Moving Pictures

Updated on: 10 December,2023 10:12 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
mid-day online correspondent |

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has announced her new production house Tralala Moving Pictures, in collaboration with Hyderabad-based entertainment company Mandoa Media Works

Samantha Ruth Prabhu announces her new production house Tralala Moving Pictures

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu announces her new production house Tralala Moving Pictures
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Sunday announced that she’s now venturing into production. She put up a post on social media to announce her production house, Tralala Moving Pictures, in collaboration with Hyderabad-based entertainment company Mandoa Media Works. Samantha expressed her vision for Tralala, stating, "Our aim is to provide a platform for filmmakers to tell stories that are meaningful, authentic, and universal."


Tralala Moving Pictures, born out of the creative synergy between Samantha and Mandoa Media Works, envisions itself as a platform that goes beyond conventional storytelling. “Tralala's main focus is to produce content representative of new age, expression and thought. It's a nurturing space that invites and encourages stories reflecting the strength and complexity of our social fabric," she added.


 
 
 
 
 
Her partner and founder of Mandoa Media Works, Himank Duvurru, added, “We are stoked to have partnered with someone with such immense experience in the world of entertainment and showbiz. “We will be looking at content around film, web & TV, and various formats, both fiction and non-fiction. What's really getting us excited about this new beginning is to be able to bring forth concepts that are new, unique, thought-provoking and entertaining. This partnership strives to bring an inclusive and efficient approach to filmmaking."

On the work front, Samantha is gearing up for the release of her show, 'Citadel,' where she shares the screen with Varun Dhawan.

Samantha had taken a health break after completing work on Raj-DK’s desi version of Russo Brothers’ Citadel with Varun Dhawan. Last seen in the Telugu romcom Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda, the actor had taken off to Bhutan to focus on her well-being. Sam shared a series of pictures and videos from her getaway - of her trekking in the hills, meditating in a temple, and soaking in the sights with a couple of her friends.

 
 
 
 
 
The actress is said to have shortlisted a few subjects, from which she is expected to finalise her next slate of projects after her return to the bay. 

