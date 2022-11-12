Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates success of 'Yashoda' by eating her 'favourite' jalebis

The 'Family Man 2' actor dropped a picture on Instagram with her trainer Junaid Shaikh, while he offered her favorite Jalebis along with a video of her training as a celebration of success of her latest outing

(Pic courtesy: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/ Instagram)

Currently basking on the success of 'Yashoda', Samantha Ruth Prabhu has truly left the audience impressed with her performance. As the actress brought her action avatar in the film, it is indeed a result of the tough training that she went in to bring out the best of herself. While the actress went into tough training with her trainer Junaid Shaikh, she took a moment to thank him for finally giving her a much-deserved favorite jalebis.

While taking to her social media, the actress shared a picture with her trainer Junaid Shaikh while he offered her favorite Jalebis along with a video of her training as a celebration of Yashoda's success and the action scenes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Her caption read, "@junaid.shaikh88 has never ever thought I did enough to deserve my favourite Jalebi. But today he did, to celebrate Yashoda’s success and especially the action scenes. The last few months you have been among the few people who has seen it all.. my lowest of lows… through the weakness, through the tears, through the high dose steroid therapies… through it all. You didn’t let me give up.. and I know you won’t let me ever give up. Thankyou."

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu diagnosed with autoimmune condition myositis

Moreover, while the audience saw Samantha in a power-packed action avatar in Yashoda, the actress is receiving all the love from them. The actress has truly taken over the whole social media and fans just can't stop talking about her amazing performance in the film.

With Yashoda now released, she is all set to be seen in Kushi, Shaakuntalam, Citadel and another Hollywood project next as well.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal