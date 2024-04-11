Breaking News
Samantha Ruth Prabhu exudes boss-lady vibes in risque pictures on Instagram, says 'It's fashion baby'

Updated on: 11 April,2024 03:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Samantha looked stunning in a black blazer and wide-legged trousers. She went for an illuminated dewy makeup look with textured beachy waves for her hair. 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pic/Instagram

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who redefined fitness goals with her rigorous workout regimes despite an ongoing battle with Myositis, has now set the internet ablaze with a set of risque pictures. On the occasion of Eid, Samantha posted pictures of her in a stunning two-piece suit but kept it sexy by opting for a no-shirt/top situation. 


Samantha exuded boss-lady vibes in a black blazer and wide-legged trousers. She went for an illuminated dewy makeup look with textured beachy waves for her hair. 


The ‘Kushi’ actor captioned it, “It's fashion baby.”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia reacted to the post with fire emojis. 

One user commented, “My gosh, ma’am the weather is ALREADY HOT, you are just increasing it !!! Slayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy my love.”

“Mother of Fashion,” wrote another. 

Earlier this year, Samantha revealed that despite being 36, her metabolic age is 23. In 2022, Samantha revealed that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called 'Myositis'. According to the National Health Service UK (NHS), myositis is the name for a group of rare conditions that lead to weak, painful, and aching muscles. Also, this condition gets worse with time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha will be seen in an action-packed avatar in Raj and DK's 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'. Sharing what fans can expect from her role in 'Citadel', Samantha told ANI, "It is very different in terms of the action from what I did for Family Man for the character of Raji. So it is different and I'm very very excited about the action in Citadel. Definitely, it is something I wanted to up it from Raji and I think that has happened. Some of the highlights of the series are action bits and I am really looking forward to watching them on screen."

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' described as a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story is set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s.

Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher are also a part of the Indian Citadel world.

The show is an Indian adaptation of the international series which has been created by the Russo brothers. The global version of the series stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

(With inputs from ANI)

