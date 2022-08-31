Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks fearless in new poster of her upcoming fim, 'Yashoda'

Taking to her social media, Samantha shared the intense poster which also reveals her look in the film
Samantha in Yashoda. Pic- Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is among the top actors in India and has been winning hearts of the audience with her onscreen performance and offscreen charm. On Wednesday, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the actress dropped the poster of her upcoming film, 'Yashoda'.
Taking to her social media, Samantha shared the intense poster which also reveals her look in the film as she is dressed in a plain T-shirt and a hoodie with some injury marks on her face, standing amidst a huge crowd of women. Also revealing the date and time of the teaser release, she wrote-
"The indomitable will!! #YashodaTeaser on Sep 9th @ 5:49PM #YashodaTheMovie"
The audience is still not over her performances in The Family Man 2 as Raji and the sensuous dance number, 'Oo Anatava' from Pushpa as even 8 months since the song's release, she consecutively continues to top a leading report of the Most Popular Female Star of India, month after month including the latest. And now she is here with the poster of her self-led film, Yashoda.
She is all set to be seen in big-ticket films like 'Shaakuntalam', 'Kushi', 'Citadel', and some unannounced projects, along with 'Yashoda'.