Breaking News
Sonali Phogat death: Haryana Police detains man, Goa Police arrives for probe
Sharad Pawar advocates 'unity of Opposition parties' for 2024 elections
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passes away
Six sword-wielding men barge into shrine in Ulhasnagar, take Rs 40,80,000 in gold, cash
Delhi court summons Jacqueline, directs her to appear on September 26
Church vandalised by masked men in Punjab's Tarn Taran
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks fearless in new poster of her upcoming fim Yashoda

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks fearless in new poster of her upcoming fim, 'Yashoda'

Updated on: 31 August,2022 03:30 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
Compiled by: Athulya Nambiar | athulya.nambiar@mid-day.com

Top

Taking to her social media, Samantha shared the intense poster which also reveals her look in the film

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks fearless in new poster of her upcoming fim, 'Yashoda'

Samantha in Yashoda. Pic- Instagram


Samantha Ruth Prabhu is among the top actors in India and has been winning hearts of the audience with her onscreen performance and offscreen charm. On Wednesday, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the actress dropped the poster of her upcoming film, 'Yashoda'.


Taking to her social media, Samantha shared the intense poster which also reveals her look in the film as she is dressed in a plain T-shirt and a hoodie with some injury marks on her face, standing amidst a huge crowd of women. Also revealing the date and time of the teaser release, she wrote- 

"The indomitable will!! #YashodaTeaser on Sep 9th @ 5:49PM #YashodaTheMovie"


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

The audience is still not over her performances in The Family Man 2 as Raji and the sensuous dance number, 'Oo Anatava' from Pushpa as even 8 months since the song's release, she consecutively continues to top a leading report of the Most Popular Female Star of India, month after month including the latest. And now she is here with the poster of her self-led film, Yashoda.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu blames Karan Johar's films for portraying marriages unrealistically

She is all set to be seen in big-ticket films like 'Shaakuntalam', 'Kushi', 'Citadel', and some unannounced projects, along with 'Yashoda'.

Do you think `Brahmastra` will cross 100 Cr club after the boycott trend?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
samantha ruth prabhu Regional Cinema News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK