Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently talked about her autoimmune illness, myositis, and shared that she felt compelled to share her condition

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently talked about her autoimmune illness, myositis, and shared that she felt compelled to share her condition with the public. Samantha disclosed her myositis diagnosis before the release of her movie "Yashoda" in 2022. During an interview with India Today, Samantha mentioned that out of her 14 years in the industry, there were some years where she wasn't feeling her best.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her autoimmune illness

Samantha opened up and said, "I was forced to go public about my disorder. At that time, I had my female-centric film due for release. I was very sick back then. It was hard and I wasn't ready. There were all sorts of speculation going around and misinformation being spread. The producers needed me to promote it, otherwise, it (the film) would just die. So, I agreed to do one interview. Obviously, I didn't look the same. I had high doses of medication to keep me stable. I was forced to. Given a choice, I wouldn't have come out and announced it."

"I was called sympathy queen by the public. My journey as an actor, as a human being, I have evolved so much. Early on in my career, I was anxious and go up (online) looking for nasty articles and what was being written about me. The more people accused me of things, I started to almost question every question every thought of mine. They have forced me to become the person that I can be proud of. When people are going through a lot of pain, they need a portal to project it. And social media is that portal I guess. I do really think that," she added.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's work front

Samantha's recent appearance was in the movie "Kushi" alongside Vijay Deverakonda. This film, written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, hit theaters on September 1, 2023, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. Samantha is set to star in the Indian version of the action series "Citadel" opposite Varun Dhawan. The show is being created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.