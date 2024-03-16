Breaking News
Coastal Road entry hours from Worli to be extended
Dubai-like tunnel aquarium, soon at Byculla zoo
BMC launches ambitious 3D mapping project to revolutionise urban planning
Navi Mumbai village gets a toilet made of 1,000 plastic bottles
Will it be MVA without VBA?
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Samantha Ruth Prabhu was forced to go public about autoimmune illness myositis says I was called sympathy queen
<< Back to Elections 2024

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was 'forced' to go public about autoimmune illness myositis, says, 'I was called sympathy queen'

Updated on: 16 March,2024 03:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently talked about her autoimmune illness, myositis, and shared that she felt compelled to share her condition

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was 'forced' to go public about autoimmune illness myositis, says, 'I was called sympathy queen'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Listen to this article
Samantha Ruth Prabhu was 'forced' to go public about autoimmune illness myositis, says, 'I was called sympathy queen'
x
00:00

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently talked about her autoimmune illness, myositis, and shared that she felt compelled to share her condition with the public. Samantha disclosed her myositis diagnosis before the release of her movie "Yashoda" in 2022. During an interview with India Today, Samantha mentioned that out of her 14 years in the industry, there were some years where she wasn't feeling her best.


Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her autoimmune illness


Samantha opened up and said, "I was forced to go public about my disorder. At that time, I had my female-centric film due for release. I was very sick back then. It was hard and I wasn't ready. There were all sorts of speculation going around and misinformation being spread. The producers needed me to promote it, otherwise, it (the film) would just die. So, I agreed to do one interview. Obviously, I didn't look the same. I had high doses of medication to keep me stable. I was forced to. Given a choice, I wouldn't have come out and announced it."


"I was called sympathy queen by the public. My journey as an actor, as a human being, I have evolved so much. Early on in my career, I was anxious and go up (online) looking for nasty articles and what was being written about me. The more people accused me of things, I started to almost question every question every thought of mine. They have forced me to become the person that I can be proud of. When people are going through a lot of pain, they need a portal to project it. And social media is that portal I guess. I do really think that," she added.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's work front

Samantha's recent appearance was in the movie "Kushi" alongside Vijay Deverakonda. This film, written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, hit theaters on September 1, 2023, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. Samantha is set to star in the Indian version of the action series "Citadel" opposite Varun Dhawan. The show is being created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

samantha ruth prabhu Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates Regional News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK