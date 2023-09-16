SIIMA Awards 2023 List of Winners: Artists of Kannada and Telugu cinema were honoured on Friday night

SIIMA Awards 2023

SIIMA Awards 2023 List of Winners: Jr NTR, Mrunal Thakur, Rishab Shetty win big

SIIMA Awards 2023 celebrates the best of South Indian movies On Friday night, films and artists from Kannada and Telugu industry were honoured Jr NTR bagged the best actor award for RRR

SIIMA Awards 2023 is one of the leading awards of South Cinema. The Awards is back with its 11th edition. The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) celebrate the best of South Indian movies from the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries.

The awards are divided in two parts. The 11th edition of SIIMA was held in Dubai on September 15 and will continue on September 16 at the World Trade Centre. The winners are decided by public polling. Meanwhile, the nominees are selected by a jury.

SIIMA AWARDS 2023 TELUGU WINNERS

Best Actor in a Leading Role - Jr NTR for RRR

Best Director - SS Rajamouli for RRR

Best Film - Sita Ramam

Best Debutant Actress - Mrunal Thakur for Sita Ramam

Flipkart Fashion Youth Icon - Shruti Haasan

Best Debutant Producers - Sharath-Anurag for Major

Promising Newcomer - Bellamkonda Ganesh

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Critics) - Adivi Sesh

Best Actress in a Leading Role - Sreeleela for Dhamaka

Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) - Mrunal Thakur for Sita Ramam



SIIMA AWARDS 2023 KANNADA WINNERS LIST

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Critics) - Rishab Shetty

Best Film - 777 Charlie

Sensation of the Year - Karthikeya 2

Best Actor in a Negative Role - Achyuth Kunar for Kantara

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Diganth Manchale for Gaalipata 2

Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Shubha Raksha for Home Minister

Best Debutant Producer - Apeksha Purohit and Pavan Kumar Wadeyar for Dollu

Best Debutant Actor - Pruthvi Shamanur