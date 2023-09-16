SIIMA Awards 2023 List of Winners: Jr NTR, Mrunal Thakur, Rishab Shetty win big

SIIMA Awards 2023 List of Winners: Artists of Kannada and Telugu cinema were honoured on Friday night
SIIMA Awards 2023
Key Highlights
- SIIMA Awards 2023 celebrates the best of South Indian movies
- On Friday night, films and artists from Kannada and Telugu industry were honoured
- Jr NTR bagged the best actor award for RRR
SIIMA Awards 2023 is one of the leading awards of South Cinema. The Awards is back with its 11th edition. The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) celebrate the best of South Indian movies from the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries.
The awards are divided in two parts. The 11th edition of SIIMA was held in Dubai on September 15 and will continue on September 16 at the World Trade Centre. The winners are decided by public polling. Meanwhile, the nominees are selected by a jury.
SIIMA AWARDS 2023 TELUGU WINNERS
Best Actor in a Leading Role - Jr NTR for RRR
Best Director - SS Rajamouli for RRR
Best Film - Sita Ramam
Best Debutant Actress - Mrunal Thakur for Sita Ramam
Flipkart Fashion Youth Icon - Shruti Haasan
Best Debutant Producers - Sharath-Anurag for Major
Promising Newcomer - Bellamkonda Ganesh
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Critics) - Adivi Sesh
Best Actress in a Leading Role - Sreeleela for Dhamaka
Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) - Mrunal Thakur for Sita Ramam
SIIMA AWARDS 2023 KANNADA WINNERS LIST
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Critics) - Rishab Shetty
Best Film - 777 Charlie
Sensation of the Year - Karthikeya 2
Best Actor in a Negative Role - Achyuth Kunar for Kantara
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Diganth Manchale for Gaalipata 2
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Shubha Raksha for Home Minister
Best Debutant Producer - Apeksha Purohit and Pavan Kumar Wadeyar for Dollu
Best Debutant Actor - Pruthvi Shamanur