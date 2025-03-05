Popular Telugu singer Kalpana attempted to kill herself. She was found in an unconscious state in her house and was immediately taken to the hospital

Kalpana

Popular Telugu singer Kalpana allegedly attempted suicide at her residence here, police said on Tuesday. Police reached her house after being informed by the Residents' Association, where she stayed, and broke open the door of the house on Tuesday.

They found her in an "unconscious" state and shifted her to a hospital. Doctors treating her said she took sleeping pills, and details would be known after she regains consciousness, a police official at KPHB Police Station said. Her condition is stated to be "out of danger", he said. The official further said the reasons behind the singer resorting to the extreme step were being verified as part of the investigation.

