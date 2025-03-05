Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Telugu singer Kalpana attempts suicide gets hospitalised

Updated on: 05 March,2025 08:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Popular Telugu singer Kalpana attempted to kill herself. She was found in an unconscious state in her house and was immediately taken to the hospital

Kalpana

Popular Telugu singer Kalpana allegedly attempted suicide at her residence here, police said on Tuesday. Police reached her house after being informed by the Residents' Association, where she stayed, and broke open the door of the house on Tuesday.


They found her in an "unconscious" state and shifted her to a hospital. Doctors treating her said she took sleeping pills, and details would be known after she regains consciousness, a police official at KPHB Police Station said. Her condition is stated to be "out of danger", he said. The official further said the reasons behind the singer resorting to the extreme step were being verified as part of the investigation.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


