Sivaji reacts to Chiranjeevi praising his performance in Court: 'Words can't describe this happiness'

Updated on: 30 March,2025 06:35 PM IST  |  Chennai
mid-day online correspondent |

It may be recalled that Sivaji had earlier, in an interview, said that his dream of 25 years had come true with the character he had played in 'Court'

Picture Courtesy/Sivaji's Instagram account

Actor Sivaji, who made a return to the silver screen after nearly 13 years with director Ram Jagadish's courtroom drama 'Court – State Vs A Nobody', on Saturday, was thrilled about actor Chiranjeevi appreciating him for his performance in the film. 


Sivaji shares love for Chiranjeevi


Taking to X to post pictures of himself with Chiranjeevi, Sivaji wrote, "This moment will be etched in my heart forever! My dearest annayya @KChiruTweets garu watched our #CourtTelugu and expressed his immense appreciation to this Mangapathi &amp; whole team. Words can't describe this happiness! Love you Annayya."


Sivaji on his character in Court

It may be recalled that Sivaji had earlier, in an interview, said that his dream of 25 years had come true with the character he had played in 'Court'. Sivaji plays the powerful role of Mangapati in the film.

In an earlier event, Sivaji opened up on his comeback to films. "The character of a man in court was my 25-year dream. I am very happy to have got this opportunity through Nani," he said. Before Court, he was seen in the 2016 film Seesa. 

Talking about his character in the film, Sivaji said, "I asked the director what made him select me for this character. He said that he had selected the perfect actor for this role. I feel this character was made for me. I somehow think that the director took this character from real life. The credit for everything related to my character must go to the director. He gave me the opportunity to prove that I can do this."

About Court

Court was released in theatres on March 14 and has been directed by debutant Ram Jagadeesh. The film is a courtroom drama centered around the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, exploring its potential for misuse and the struggle for justice in the face of societal prejudice and power dynamics. 

The film, which has been presented by actor Nani's Wall Poster Cinema, has now emerged a huge success. The film, which opened to positive reviews, features Priyadarshi in the lead role and has been produced by Prashanthi Tipirneni. Deepthi Ganta is the co-producer.

