A video of Allu Arjun sporting a trimmed beard has gone viral on social media. But why is it cause of concern to Pushpa fans? Read on to know

Sukumar and Allu Arjun

Listen to this article Size of Allu Arjun's beard leads to rumour of rift with 'Pushpa 2' director, team clarifies x 00:00

Needless to say, Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' is one of the most awaited films of the years. After hitting it out of the park in 2021 with the first installment, director Sukumar along with the principal cast of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil came together for the sequel. In the film, Allu Arjun as 'Pushpa' sports a long, thick beard. However, his recent appearance caused a meltdown among his fandom. The reason- the length of Allu Arjun's beard.

Amid rumours of a rift between Sukumar and Allu Arjun, the superstar was spotted with a trimmed beard as he returned from a family vacation. This led fans to believe that reports of rumors are true. The actor reportedly has not shaved his beard since 2020 to maintain the look of character.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking to Hindustan Times, a representative close to the actor said, "Yes, this video was taken recently, but there’s nothing to worry about. He still has long hair and a beard; he’s just groomed better. People forget that Pushpa 2: The Rule will see his character Pushpa Raj go from being a daily wage worker and smuggler to a don. He still can’t look as unkept and scraggly as in Pushpa: The Rise. There are no plans to postpone the film from December 6 either.”

However, film producer Dheeraj refused to comment on the matter. He was asked about the rumours and the viral video of Allu Arjun at a press conference for a different film. Dheeraj refused to answer the question and politely declined it. He said that it was not the topic of discussion for the day and requested the media to not deviate from the topic.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film was earlier supposed to release on August 15, 2024. The film will now be released on December 6. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part. The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.

The sequel will see Allu, Rashmika, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.

The film will be released in Telugu, apart from other South Indian languages and Hindi. Pushpa: The Rise hit screens in December 2021 and fans have been waiting for the sequel ever since.