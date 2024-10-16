Breaking News
Snakes & Ladders trailer: Rana Daggubati builds the excitement, calls it 'epic chaos'

Updated on: 16 October,2024 07:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

Telugu star Rana Daggubati, who is known for ‘Baahubali’ franchise, ‘Rana Naidu’ and others, is amplifying the excitement and euphoria around the upcoming streaming title, ‘Snakes & Ladders’. 

In Pic: Rana Daggubati

Telugu star Rana Daggubati, who is known for ‘Baahubali’ franchise, ‘Rana Naidu’ and others, is amplifying the excitement and euphoria around the upcoming streaming title, ‘Snakes & Ladders’. 


‘Snakes & Ladders’ is a Tamil original series, and harps heavily on dark humour. On Wednesday, Rana took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared the trailer of the series. He posted, “DANGER awaits at every step. Ee Vaikuntapaali aata chudadaniki meeru siddhama? (are you ready to watch this Snakes &; Ladders game) Trailer Out Now”.


‘Snakes &amp; Ladders’ is curated by Karthik Subbaraj of ‘Jigarthanda’ fame, and produced by Kalyan Subramanian (A Stone Bench Production), the OTT series is created by Kamala Alchemis and Dhivakar Kamal, and directed by Ashok Veerappan, Bharath Muralidharan, and Kamala Alchemis.


The series features nine episodes, and stars Naveen Chandra, Nandha, Manoj Bharathiraja, Muthukumar, Srinda, Sreejith Ravi, Samrith, Surya Ragaveshwar, Suryakumar, Tarun, and Sasha Bharen in pivotal roles.

The show is set in the mid-2000s, and celebrates friendship in all forms. The story follows the adventures of four school friends, Gilly, Irai, Sandy, and Bala, who find themselves inadvertently entangled in a conundrum. As they navigate various challenging situations and personal struggles, leaving inevitable trails, making questionable choices along the way, their journey ultimately leads them on an unexpected path of self-discovery.

The show follows a gripping narrative where danger lurks at every turn, much like the classic game it draws inspiration from.

This also marks the first dark-humour thriller series in Tamil from Prime Video.

‘Snakes &amp; Ladders’ is set to premiere on Prime Video in India and in over 240 countries and territories worldwide on October 18. The series will be available to stream in Tamil, with dubs in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

