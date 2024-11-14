Sobhita Dhulipala has chosen her wedding trousseau on her own without a stylist's help. The actress will be tying the knot with Naga Chaitanya in December

Sobhita Dhulipala is gearing up for one of the most special days of her life—her wedding with the Telugu star Naga Chaitanya. Sobhita, known for her chic choices in fashion, style and a classic example of grace and poise is planning to give a personal touch to her wedding by getting it all done by herself, and not taking help of a stylist, which is very common with Bollywood celebs. Also, its an attempt to keep everything closer to Telugu culture.

Sobhita Dhulipala to choose her own wedding outfit

According to a source, she is planning to choose her wedding outfit without a stylist, “Sobhita Dhulipala has chosen her wedding trousseau on her own without a stylist's help ,” shared the source. “She has been shopping with her mother at old local shops in Andhra Pradesh, and a few regions of Telangana and Tamil Nadu which are popular for authentic and traditional fabrics for sarees from the land. She believes in giving a personal touch to the big day and so she has been discussing her outfits with the designers just as she wants them to be,” source concluded.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged in a traditional ceremony a few months ago. The couple also shared pictures from the joyous occasion on their respective Instagram handles. Chay and Sobhita are set to tie the knot soon in the presence of their family and friends. The actress has been giving sneak peeks at several traditional pre-wedding functions that were held at her house on her social media account.

Sobhita dazzled in a luxurious Kanjivaram silk saree for ‘Pasupu Danchatam’, a cherished Telugu ritual, heralds the start of the wedding celebrations. The simple and stunning traditional silk saree Sobhita donned for the wedding ritual was gifted to her by her mother-in law Lakshmi Daggubati (Naga Chaitanya’s mother).

About Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's wedding venue

According to sources, the couple has reportedly chosen Annapurna Studios as the venue for their wedding celebrations, so that they can celebrate the spiritual energy and seek the blessings of Naga Chaitanya’s late grandfather, the legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR).

Annapurna Studios, a place that holds deep sentimental value for the Akkineni family, has long been a symbol of their legacy in the Telugu film industry. It is here that ANR’s statue stands as a tribute to his immense contribution to both cinema and the family’s heritage. Sources close to the couple have suggested that Naga Chaitanya feels that beginning his marital journey by seeking the blessings of ANR at this iconic location would carry immense significance.

While these details are still unofficial, many believe that this gesture reflects Naga Chaitanya’s desire to honor his family legacy and receive ANR’s blessings as he embarks on this new chapter with Sobhita. As the buzz continues to grow, fans are left to wonder what other surprises Chaitanya and Sobhita have in store for their big day. Will Annapurna Studios be the venue for a grand celebration, or will it remain a quiet space for more intimate moments?