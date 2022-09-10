Breaking News
Sonal Chauhan undergoes intense training for Nagarjuna's 'The Ghost'

Updated on: 10 September,2022 05:00 AM IST  |  Hyderabad
mid-day online correspondent |

Going by Sonal's training video, audiences can see the blood, sweat, and even bones that have gone into the making of her character

Sonal Chauhan undergoes intense training for Nagarjuna's 'The Ghost'

Sonal Chauhan on the sets of The Ghost. Pic- PR


Turning into India’s very own Lara Croft, Sonal Chauhan is all set to impress in Akkineni Nagarjuna's upcoming film 'The Ghost'. The actress who steps into the shoes of a hardball officer, Priya, underwent intense training to get under the skin of her character.


Apart from training for the action sequences, working on her fitness and flexibility for the high octane stunts, and hours of practicing at the shooting range, Sonal Chauhan also suffered from injuries with the intensive prep. However, that didn’t seem to stop her!

Going by her training video, audiences can see the blood, sweat, and even bones that have gone into the making of her character. While very few female actors have been able to pull off and look convincing in action roles, Sonal seems to ace it like a pro!

‘The Ghost’ has been amongst the most anticipated films ever since its announcement with several vying for the role. However, Sonal Chauhan elbowed out her contemporaries to bag the highly coveted role. The actress will be seen playing an Interpol officer alongside Nagarjuna for the very first time in her career and the glimpses of the two in the trailer has already generated much curiosity among fans.

