With old films re-releasing in theaters, there is another cult classic that has returned to the silver screen. It is Mahesh Babu and Sonali Bendre's iconic film 'Murari', which was re-released on August 9, coinciding with Mahesh Babu's birthday. As excitement among the film's fans builds, Sonali Bendre decided to take a trip down memory lane as she reminisced about the good old days.

Yesterday, on Mahesh Babu's birthday, as the film returned to theaters, Bendre recalled the time they were filming, her favorite song from the movie, and more. Sonali took to her Instagram and shared a video compilation of some of the best scenes from the film. Along with the clip, she attached a long note.

Sonali wrote, “Shooting 'Murari' with @urstrulymahesh was such a joy, and finding @nandureddyy during that time was a wonderful surprise. This brings back the same warm feelings I had when the movie first came out.”

“It’s incredible to see the same love for the movie even after 23 years! Thank you for all the love. A special mention to @krishnavamsiofficial for making this film soooo soo soooo special for us all,” she continued.

As soon as Sonali dropped the post, fans started reacting to it. one wrote, "You said national crush... I heard sonali bendre". "One of fav movies from childhood," commented another. While a third fan shared, "The best pair on screen which I adore till this day"

'Murari' was a 2001 Telugu film. This movie was especially significant to Sonali as it marked her Telugu debut. The movie stars Bendre and Babu in the lead roles, and the supernatural family drama was highly applauded by both the audience and critics alike. The movie received a lot of appreciation, and its light-hearted yet intriguing story made it a commercial success.

As for the other actors, 'Murari' also featured Lakshmi, Sukumari, Kaikala Satyanarayana, and Gollapudi Maruthi Rao in pivotal roles. The film's story revolves around a family curse that claims a member's life every forty-eight years. Now, as the new cycle begins and a young man's life is at stake, his grandmother makes the ultimate sacrifice to save her grandchild.

This cult classic, which became a hit down south, was dubbed in Hindi as 'Rowdy Cheetah' and released in 2015. The film was also remade in Kannada in 2006.