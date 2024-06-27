Breaking News
South star Sai Dharam Tej makes pan India debut with epic period drama SDT18 first poster revealed

Updated on: 27 June,2024 06:03 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
mid-day online correspondent |

Virupaksha Star Sai Dharam Tej has unveiled the first poster of his upcoming magnum opus #SDT18

The new poster of Sai Dharam Tej's upcoming movie

South superstar Sai Dharam Tej is set to make his pan-India debut with an exhilarating high-action drama tentatively titled #SDT18. The film, directed by debutant Rohith KP and produced by K. Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy of Primeshow Entertainment, renowned for the recent blockbuster 'Hanuman', features actress Aishwarya Lekshmi as the female lead opposite Tej.


Set against the backdrop of the 1947-67 period, the narrative unfolds in the rugged terrains of Rayalaseema, promising a compelling storyline steeped in history. Positioned as an action-packed drama, this venture follows Sai Dharam Tej's stellar 2023, marked by consecutive 100 crore blockbusters, 'Virupaksha' and the Pawan Kalyan starrer 'Bro' in the Southern film industry.


The first poster was recently unveiled by the makers, with Tej sharing the announcement on social media, stating, “My Next SDT18. This one will be more than special. Need all your love and blessings.”


 
 
 
 
 
"This film will be a grand production with an enormous budget," revealed the producers. Sai Dharam Tej portrays a formidable character in this high-octane, period-action drama. The first shooting schedule is currently underway on a massive set specially constructed for the film's requirements. Further details about the project will be shared soon.

With an estimated budget of ₹100 crore, the film is slated for a pan-India release across Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, marking a significant milestone in Sai Dharam Tej's career.

Sai Dharam Tej was last seen in the short film Satya, opposite Colors Swathi. The film, which was released in August 2023, was well-received by fans. Since then, Tej has not had any releases. It is also believed that his film Gaanja Shankar was shelved due to issues with the film’s messaging. Considering these facts, it is likely that SDT18 will be the actor’s big-screen comeback after more than a year.

